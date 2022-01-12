Sports
Emma Raducanu admits she hit the practice courts after her chafing Sydney Tennis Classic defeat
Emma Raducanu admits she hit the practice courts straight away after her chafing Sydney Tennis Classic defeat to Elena Rybakina as the 19-year-old Briton looks far from her best for the Australian Open first round draw
- Emma Raducanu was beaten 6-0, 6-1 by Elena Rybakina at the Sydney Classic
- The young Brit admitted she went straight to the training fields after that
- The US Open champion will discover her Australian Open opponent tomorrow
Emma Raducanu’s first appearance this year resulted in such a short-lived thump that she went straight to the practice courts afterward.
The only way is for the US Open champion, who probably won’t have much fear of her potential opponents when the Australian Open draw takes place on Thursday.
It was all too clear how many holes Raducanu has to fill her game as she lost 6-0, 6-1 in just 55 minutes to the world No. 13, Elena Rybakina of Kazakhstan, at the Sydney Tennis Classic.
Emma Raducanu enters the practice courts immediately after her defeat in Sydney Tennis Classic
The beating was so extensive that she and new coach Torben Beltz immediately worked on repairs after the game.
“After the game I got a box of balls and went straight to the practice field,” said the British No. 1. “I felt like I could have done some things better in the game and I wanted to try and fix it right away, just leave with a better feeling.’
Based on this evidence, Raducanu cannot be expected to survive the first week at Melbourne Park, although she will be the first to be spared to meet someone of this caliber in the opening rounds of the tournament.
Rybakina overpowered her on a fast surface, confident after reaching the final in Adelaide last week.
Raducanu, on the other hand, had her preparation for the season backpedaled by contracting Covid before Christmas, and that will likely make the early part of this season all the more difficult as she adjusts to her new world. Her service was a shadow of that in New York and she is already calibrating expectations for this year.
The US Open champion was beaten in straight sets by Elena Rybakina of Kazakhstan
“I think one of my goals is not to get too low or too high,” said the 19-year-old. “It’s to try to make steady progress, hopefully with an upward trend.”
After postponing last week’s play, Raducanu will only start her third Grand Slam due to a lack of hard preparation.
“I haven’t played tennis for 21 days and it’s hard to come out and play Rybakina, but it’s good because I’m proud and happy to have put myself there.
“I could have easily said it’s too early and just play next week, but I really wanted to test where I stand. I’m just one step slow, one step behind.
The 19-year-old Briton will be told on Thursday what her opponent is in the first round of the Australian Open
“She was sharper and match tighter than me. I’m only at the beginning of my first (full) season.’
Most of Raducanu’s compatriots played in the Australian Open qualifier, where Katie Boulter and Jodie Burrage lost. Last year’s surprise qualifier, Fran Jones, had to stop.
Andy Murray fared better at the Sydney Classic, scoring his first win in Australia since 2019, beating Norwegian Viktor Durasovic 6-3, 6-1.
The Scot, 34, revealed he was ‘very sick’ before Christmas and feared he had contracted Covid again after playing at the spreading Abu Dhabi exhibition, but it was just a nasty flu that hit most of his family .
“I expected to get it when all the positives came along, and my coach got it too,” Murray said. “I haven’t played or trained for 10 days.”
