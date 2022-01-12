Westerly City Council asks for advice from Planning Bureau on possible sale of Bradford School | Western

WESTERN City Council is asking the planning office for advice on its plans to sell the former Bradford School premises with a view to finding a buyer to develop the property into senior housing.

The council voted 6-1 on Monday at a meeting to ask the Planning Bureau to give an opinion at the January 18 meeting. Under state law, planning boards must consider whether municipal real estate has a lasting public use before municipalities can sell real estate. Councilor Christopher Duhamel emphasized the need to hear from the Planning Board, but voted against the council’s motion, saying that the board and city officials would likely need more time to investigate.

Two residents spoke out against the sale of the property, and a few others expressed the same opinion in written comments. Some local residents have submitted written comments in which they favored the municipality’s proposal to sell the property.

Interim city manager Shawn Lacey outlined the issues with the building and estimated it would cost about $500,000 to repair the roof and brick exterior walls, both of which he says allow water to enter the building and cause a mold problem. The building was taken offline as a school upon completion of the 2016-17 school year due to shrinking student enrollments and has been used in recent years as a space for recreation department staff and some recreation programs.

Councilors said they were inclined to sell the property to relieve the city of the maintenance costs associated with the building and as a potential means of addressing the lack of senior housing in the city.

“I can’t justify using a building just for table tennis and basketball,” Councilor Caswell Cooke Jr. said. that he could support the demolition of the school building and ensure that the city retains ownership of the land.

Council Chair Sharon Ahern said talks are underway with the Recreation Board about moving recreation programs from the Bradford School building to the former Tower Street School, which the council recently leased to the Royce Family Foundation. The foundation has offered to hold a community discussion to determine the potential uses of the Tower Street building. Some residents have urged city officials to repurpose the Tower Street building for social services and education-oriented organizations. That kind of use flourished when the building was operated by the school department as an education-oriented community center.

Duhamel asked for a detailed report on how much it would cost to operate the Bradford School building with extensive recreation programs.

“The cost needs to be evaluated. We haven’t had a breakdown of what it would cost to maintain the building,” Duhamel said.

William Aiello, a former member of the City Council and a resident of Bradford, expressed several concerns during and after the meeting, including the speed at which the council appeared to be moving to sell the Bradford property.

“All previous discussions were in an executive session. This was the first opportunity for the public, and it’s a shock to come without public discussion. Let’s have thoughtful discussion and community planning. Let’s get the community involved and talk and watch what the community would want,” Aiello said.

Aiello also questioned Lacey’s estimate of the cost of necessary repairs, saying it seemed high, and saying there are more recreation and other programs taking place in the Bradford School building than those mentioned by council members. For example, he said open gymnasium sessions are being held and the building has been used for blood collections, Red Cross training and a recent COVID-19 vaccination clinic. Other organizations have expressed interest in using the building, Aiello said.

The Bradford building’s interior was modernized after a fire in the 1980s, meaning it’s more modern than the Tower Street School building, Aiello said. If nothing else, Aiello said, the city should retain ownership of the Bradford School land for possible future use.