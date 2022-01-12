Legal ruling paves the way for Broncos sale; team is expected to have a new owner before the 2022 season

Despite counter efforts from the estate of the late Edgar Kaiser Jr., who owned the Broncos from 1981-1984, the Denver franchise is now free for sale, with new ownership expected to be out before the 2022 NFL season. as first reported by KUSA. Pat Bowlen, who bought the Broncos from Kaiser in 1984 and passed away in 2019, previously set up a three-person trust to sell the team or identify an heir to one of his seven children upon his death. Now, thanks to a Denver court ruling Tuesday, the trustees have been officially cleared to transfer ownership of the franchise.

the emperor’s estate, per The Athletic, claimed that a right of first refusal signed when Bowlen bought the team in 1984 — which gave Kaiser’s estate the right to match any bid if the Broncos were ever put up for sale — was still valid. It then tried to obtain the right to buy back at least some of the team property. But Denver District Judge Shelley I. Gilman sided with the Pat D. Bowlen Trust, which included longtime team president Joe Ellis, and removed the legal barrier to a potential sale. Gilman specifically linked the disability to the fact that both Kaiser and Bowlen have since passed away, according to KUSA, with Kaiser’s passing in 2012 and Bowlen’s passing in 2019.

Ellis is expected to tackle the ownership situation after the Broncos hire a new head coach, having fired Vic Fangio just after the 2021 season.

“We are pleased to put this matter behind us and move closer to the transfer of ownership of the Denver Broncos,” Ellis said in a statement following the ruling. “While our focus at this time is on our search for head coaching, we plan to make an announcement on ownership shortly after that hiring is complete.”

Ellis has previously indicated that the situation would be resolved before the start of the 2022 season, KUSA reports. There has been controversy surrounding Bowlen’s potential successor as the main owner of the Broncos since his death. One of Bowlen’s daughters, Beth Bowlen Wallace, publicly said in 2018 that she was qualified and willing to become owners, according to KUSA, but the trustees refuted her claim and instead targeted Brittany Bowlen, one of Bowlen’s daughters from his second marriage, as a potential heir. Ellis said over the summer that Brittany Bowlen would need the consent of her six siblings to take full ownership; each of the siblings currently controls about 11% of the team.

Beth Bowlen Wallace and another sister, Amie Bowlen Klemmer, responded by filing a lawsuit, KUSA reportsalleging that their father was mentally unfit when he set up his three-man trust while battling Alzheimer’s disease, and that he was subject to undue influence by the trustees. The suit was subsequently dismissed in July.