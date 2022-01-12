WVU researchers determine nutritional properties of protein in cricket, grasshopper and silkworm pupa powders | WVU today

As the human population grows to the predicted 10 billion by 2050 and the total land mass remains constant, traditional livestock farming may become a less viable method of food production.

Livestock farming has traditionally met human nutritional needs for protein, but insects may serve as an alternative to direct human consumption in the future.

Jacek Jaczynskic, Professor of nutritional science and muscle food safety in Universities of West Virginia Davis College of Agriculture, Natural Resources and Design,Yong-Lak Park, Professor of entomology, and Kristen Matak |, Professor of animal and food sciences, determined the nutritional and functional properties of proteins for cricket, grasshopper and silkworm pupa powders, thereby laying a foundation for the development of efficient protein isolation techniques. Their findings have been published in LWT.

We have a patent on a protein isolation procedure, Jaczynski said. We use our patented technique to isolate proteins and then we also learn about the properties of isolated proteins and how it could potentially be used in food for human consumption.

Protein isolation is a process that allows for purification and concentration of proteins from different sources, says Jaczynski.

For example, milk contains water, fat, carbohydrates, vitamins, minerals and various proteins such as casein and whey, Jaczynski said. Whey protein can be selectively isolated by various isolation processes, removing water, fat, carbohydrates, and so on. This process results in whey protein isolate or purified and upwardly concentrated protein.

Whey protein isolate is a common food additive that results, for example, in foods with an increased protein content. In the Jaczynski, Park and Mataks project, they isolate proteins such as muscle protein from insects.

Jaczynski and Matak said that as the human population grows, an alternative protein option should be available.

I think we generally have a good handle on carbs, but protein is always lagging behind, Jaczynski said. That’s why we focus on proteins from those alternative sources like insects to hopefully contribute to less hunger, malnutrition and difficult social problems.

The global demand for sustainable sources of protein has led to a shift from traditional sources such as meat to other otherwise overlooked sources, Matak said. Edible insects and insect meal show promise as meat alternatives because they are typically rich in protein and contain all the essential amino acids.

To make eating the insects more appealing, researchers propose turning the insect into powder. This method is similar to how humans process profits into flour to make it more edible.

Insect powders are essentially dried and powdered insects and are similar to grain flour or vegetable powder.

While insect powders are a simple and easy processing method to extend shelf life, the original formulation likely limits their uses in food products, which could lead to low consumer acceptance, said Jaczynski, Park and Matak.

Park said insect powders are currently commercially available and can be found in granola bars, tofu and burgers.

tThe practice of eating terrestrial insects is widely accepted in most of the world. In Western cultures, however, eating insects is portrayed in a negative light.

Despite this, most edible terrestrial insects are seemingly cleaner than crabs, lobsters and shrimps, as they feed on fresh plants and wood rather than carrion.

Jaczynski said that 80% of the world’s population already consumes insects, and that Western cultures make up the 20% that do not.

It’s a minority that doesn’t consume insects, Jaczynski said. As the population grows, we will have to feed everyone. I’m not saying insects will replace our farm animals, but it’s another alternative that seems more sustainable than what we’re currently doing.

For example, insect protein can be harvested much faster than a cow or pig and would also require less land and water consumption. Insects also have a short lifespan, reproduce quickly and require simple and minimal habitat and nutritional needs.

According to Jaczynski and Park, the harvesting cycle for insects is generally 45 days, which is much shorter than four to 36 months for traditional farm animals.

A specific type of grasshopper has even been shown to produce the same proteins as in pigs and cows, called actin and myosin.

There are over 2000 species of insects that have been determined to be safe for human consumption, but some species have been studied more often than others,said Park.

Mealworm and crickets are popular because they can be mass-produced very easily, Park said. So if we produce insects as food for humans and animals, it should be very easy to mass produce, otherwise it doesn’t justify the cost.

Park added that in some Asian countries, people are consuming leftover silkworm pupae from a cocoon because of its high nutritional value.

In their study, Jaczynski, Park and Matak found that protein can be efficiently isolated from insects using pH solubility precipitation, resulting in isolates of high nutritional and functional quality.

Proteins, like sugar and salt, dissolve in water. However, the solubility of proteins depends on the pH of a solution containing the protein.

Depending on the pH of a protein solution, the solubility of proteins can be turned on or off, sort of like a light switch, so that protein can dissolve or precipitate (no solubility), Jaczynski said.

Precipitation is the opposite of solubility. When protein dissolves in a solution, it visually disappears from that solution, much like sugar or salt, while when protein precipitates, it visually reappears, Jaczynski said.

With insects, our point is to selectively extract those nutrients, such as proteins and lipids, Jaczynski said.

Grains have been around for centuries and were fully accepted by all populations, Jaczynski continued. Why don’t we use insects with the same kind of model at a high level as a food source? We need to find a way to extract and isolate high quality nutrients and develop prototypes that will go well with our taste buds.

Emily Brogan, former master’s student of Animal and Nutrition Sciences, participated in this research.

