Nebraska football schedule changes are coming





The Big Ten is expected to announce changes to the football schedule for 2022 tomorrow. Changes should be made to account for schedule adjustments made during the bad season of Big Tens 2020. That included shifting the venues in future schedules for Nebraska/Wisconsin/Purdue in the West and Indiana/Michigan State/Michigan in the East so that the programs would have a more balanced home schedule. Prior to the 2020 move, Nebraska would host Wisconsin and Iowa in the same year as the East Division regular crossover (2016-2021 Ohio State and 2022-2028 Michigan), all in the same year. The following year, all three would be away games. The move is shifting so that Iowa and the East are regular crossovers in one season and visit Wisconsin and a prominent non-conference foe the following year to offer a more balanced home ticket package for fans. Below is Nebraska’s current football schedule for 2022. Note that Nebraska – Northwestern in Dublin, Ireland is actually the FIRST football game of the 2022 season. Nebraskas 2022 Football Schedule 27/08 @ Northwestern In Dublin, Ireland

09/03 North Dakota

09/10 Southern Georgia

09/17 Oklahoma

09/24 @ Rutgers

10/01 Indiana

10/15 @ Michigan

10/22/Minnesota

11/05 @ Wisconsin

11/12 Purdue

11/19 Illinois

25/11 @ Iowa BTW, note that there is no listing on Huskers.com for the Big Ten Championship match. Apparently no one expects to get there, so why make a list? What we expect is for the Wisconsin and Purdue games to switch locations. In other words, the schedule for 2022 now shows Nebraska AT Wisconsin and Purdue AT Nebraska. Those locations will flip tomorrow with the announcement on the Big Ten Network. HOWEVER – Penn State seems accidentally released their schedule a day before. For a moment, but it does indicate that there are bigger changes ahead than just a location change ahead. Dates may also be circulating. According to the PSU leak, the Minnesota game should be moved as Penn State now lists them as Minnesota on October 22. Here’s what we think the 2022 schedule will look like after it’s released tomorrow. Nebraskas 2022 Football Schedule 27/08 @ Northwestern In Dublin, Ireland

09/03 North Dakota

09/10 Southern Georgia

09/17 Oklahoma

09/24 @Ohio State

10/01 @Ohio State

10/15 @ Michigan

10/22/Minnesota

11/05 @ Wisconsin

11/12 Purdue

11/19 @State of Ohio

25/11 @ Iowa Okay, I was kidding. The points are: Why doesn’t Nebraska list the Big Ten Championship game on Huskers.com?

Expect more schedule changes than you previously thought.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cornnation.com/2022/1/11/22879179/nebraska-football-schedule-changes-coming The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

