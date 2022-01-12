Hockey Canada unveils Olympic women’s team seeking to avenge gold medal loss

Hockey Canada announced its roster of 23 women’s players for next month’s Olympics in Beijing on Tuesday, with forwards Victoria Bach and Kristin O’Neill as finalists, along with veteran defender Meaghan Mikkelson.

Led by Captain Marie-Philip Poulin and fellow forward Rebecca Johnston, who will each represent their countries at a fourth Winter Games, Canada is looking to recapture gold in Beijing after dropping a 3-2 shootout decision to the United States in the 2018 Olympic final in Pyeongchang, South Korea.

But the Canadian women recovered by capturing their first world championship in nearly a decade with Poulin, a two-time Olympic champion, last August, scoring the overtime winner in a 3-2 win over the U.S.

Canada, which consists of three goalkeepers, seven defenders and 13 attackers, opens the preliminary round of the Olympic tournament against Switzerland on February 3, the day before the opening ceremony. The gold medal match is on February 16.

‘We face a number of challenges’

“It’s always extremely difficult to narrow the roster down to the last group of players selected to wear the Maple Leaf at the Winter Olympics,” Canadahead coach Troy Ryan said in a press release. “We started with 29 athletes, demonstrating the depth of the talent pool that has been part of our entire journey, and we are delighted to have the 23 players chosen to represent Canada.

“We have faced a number of challenges during this four-year Olympic cycle, and our staff and leadership group have done an incredible job preparing our athletes for Beijing. I am extremely proud of the team we have assembled and look forward to the opportunity to compete for a gold medal.”

Canada’s women have played 27 games in the world championship since July, and against the American and Finnish women, male Junior A and under-17 teams and the Professional Women’s Hockey Players’ Association.

However, a nine-game Rivalry Series against the US was limited to six games due to COVID-19 cases among the Canadian team, also delaying the December 22 Olympic roster announcement.

No gold since 2014

In Beijing, the women’s tournament takes place in February. 2-16 at the National Indoor Stadium and Wukesong Sports Center. Canada will aim for its fifth gold medal overall and its first since 2014 in Sochi, Russia.

“It is a tremendous honor and achievement to be chosen to represent your country at the Olympics,” said Tom Renney, CEO of Hockey Canada. “Congratulations to all 23 players on their nomination to the Canadian Olympic team and we will join the hockey fans from coast to coast to coast in our excitement and pride as we see Canada compete in Beijing.”

A fast and skilled player from Milton, Ontario, Bach, 25, spent time with Brianne Jenner and Poulin at the top of Canada last year in her debut world championship.

At age 23, O’Neill, who hails from Mississauga, Ontario, was one of the least experienced players of the 29 players who arrived in Calgary in July to begin Olympic centralization.

Mikkelson is a three-time Olympian of Regina, she played in 105 games for the national team and was the oldest player on the central roster at 37. She underwent reconstructive knee surgery last June and didn’t appear in a competition until mid-December.

Canada will stop playing matches before the Olympics to reduce the risk of COVID-19 transmission and ensure players can board a plane to Beijing in less than a month.

The women have yet to reunite as a full team since COVID-19 invaded their ranks in December.

“I’ve got about half of our group back with us and the other half will be here soon,” Gina Kingsbury, Hockey Canada’s director of hockey operations, told The Canadian Press.

“Everyone is doing very well,” Kingsbury said. “We are all doubly vaccinated.”

Canada Olympic Roster

goalkeepers

Kristen Campbell, Brandon, Male.

Ann-Rene Desbiens, La Malbaie, Que.

Emerance Maschmeyer, Bruderheim, Alta.

Defense

Erin Ambrose, Keswick, Ont.

Ashton Bell, Deloraine, Male.

Renata Fast, Burlington, Ont.

Jocelyne Larocque, Ste. Anna, human.

Ella Shelton, Ingersoll, Ont.

Claire Thompson, Toronto

Micah Zandee-Hart, Saanichton, BC

Forward