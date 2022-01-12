Sports
Hockey Canada unveils Olympic women’s team seeking to avenge gold medal loss
Hockey Canada announced its roster of 23 women’s players for next month’s Olympics in Beijing on Tuesday, with forwards Victoria Bach and Kristin O’Neill as finalists, along with veteran defender Meaghan Mikkelson.
Led by Captain Marie-Philip Poulin and fellow forward Rebecca Johnston, who will each represent their countries at a fourth Winter Games, Canada is looking to recapture gold in Beijing after dropping a 3-2 shootout decision to the United States in the 2018 Olympic final in Pyeongchang, South Korea.
But the Canadian women recovered by capturing their first world championship in nearly a decade with Poulin, a two-time Olympic champion, last August, scoring the overtime winner in a 3-2 win over the U.S.
Canada, which consists of three goalkeepers, seven defenders and 13 attackers, opens the preliminary round of the Olympic tournament against Switzerland on February 3, the day before the opening ceremony. The gold medal match is on February 16.
‘We face a number of challenges’
“It’s always extremely difficult to narrow the roster down to the last group of players selected to wear the Maple Leaf at the Winter Olympics,” Canadahead coach Troy Ryan said in a press release. “We started with 29 athletes, demonstrating the depth of the talent pool that has been part of our entire journey, and we are delighted to have the 23 players chosen to represent Canada.
“We have faced a number of challenges during this four-year Olympic cycle, and our staff and leadership group have done an incredible job preparing our athletes for Beijing. I am extremely proud of the team we have assembled and look forward to the opportunity to compete for a gold medal.”
Canada’s women have played 27 games in the world championship since July, and against the American and Finnish women, male Junior A and under-17 teams and the Professional Women’s Hockey Players’ Association.
However, a nine-game Rivalry Series against the US was limited to six games due to COVID-19 cases among the Canadian team, also delaying the December 22 Olympic roster announcement.
No gold since 2014
In Beijing, the women’s tournament takes place in February. 2-16 at the National Indoor Stadium and Wukesong Sports Center. Canada will aim for its fifth gold medal overall and its first since 2014 in Sochi, Russia.
“It is a tremendous honor and achievement to be chosen to represent your country at the Olympics,” said Tom Renney, CEO of Hockey Canada. “Congratulations to all 23 players on their nomination to the Canadian Olympic team and we will join the hockey fans from coast to coast to coast in our excitement and pride as we see Canada compete in Beijing.”
A fast and skilled player from Milton, Ontario, Bach, 25, spent time with Brianne Jenner and Poulin at the top of Canada last year in her debut world championship.
At age 23, O’Neill, who hails from Mississauga, Ontario, was one of the least experienced players of the 29 players who arrived in Calgary in July to begin Olympic centralization.
Mikkelson is a three-time Olympian of Regina, she played in 105 games for the national team and was the oldest player on the central roster at 37. She underwent reconstructive knee surgery last June and didn’t appear in a competition until mid-December.
Canada will stop playing matches before the Olympics to reduce the risk of COVID-19 transmission and ensure players can board a plane to Beijing in less than a month.
The women have yet to reunite as a full team since COVID-19 invaded their ranks in December.
“I’ve got about half of our group back with us and the other half will be here soon,” Gina Kingsbury, Hockey Canada’s director of hockey operations, told The Canadian Press.
“Everyone is doing very well,” Kingsbury said. “We are all doubly vaccinated.”
Canada Olympic Roster
goalkeepers
- Kristen Campbell, Brandon, Male.
- Ann-Rene Desbiens, La Malbaie, Que.
- Emerance Maschmeyer, Bruderheim, Alta.
Defense
- Erin Ambrose, Keswick, Ont.
- Ashton Bell, Deloraine, Male.
- Renata Fast, Burlington, Ont.
- Jocelyne Larocque, Ste. Anna, human.
- Ella Shelton, Ingersoll, Ont.
- Claire Thompson, Toronto
- Micah Zandee-Hart, Saanichton, BC
Forward
- Emily Clark, Saskatoon
- Mlodie Daoust, Valleyfield, Que.
- Sarah Fillier, Georgetown, Ont.
- Brianne Jenner, Oakville, Ont.
- Rebecca Johnston, Sudbury, Ont.
- Emma Maltais, Burlington, Ont.
- Sarah Nurse, Hamilton
- Marie-Philip Poulin, Beauceville, Que. (team captain)
- Jamie Lee Rattray, Kanata, Ont.
- Jillian Saulnier, Halifax
- Natalie Spooner, Scarborough, Ont.
- Laura Stacey, Kleinburg, Ont.
- Blayre Turnbull, Stellarton, NS
Sources
2/ https://www.cbc.ca/sports/olympics/winter/hockey/canada-olympic-women-hockey-roster-beijing-1.6310764
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]