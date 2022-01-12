Virat Kohli & Kane Williamson from teenage stars to legends who earned their stripes





From facing each other in the 2008 ICC Under19 Cricket World Cup in Malaysia to captaining the national team, the journeys of Kane Williamson and Virat Kohli will serve as inspiration for the next generation of cricketers.

The ICC U19 Cricket World Cup kicks off in the West Indies on January 14. click here for details. The captains of the inaugural ICC World Test Championship final, Virat Kohli and Kane Williamson, shared a common path to the top of cricketers in the modern era. As captains of their respective teams in the 2008 Under19 World Cup, the duo first earned a place in the hearts of fans with their percussion, which was aesthetically charming and textbook technical. Kohli led India to the title in Malaysia in that tournament, with Williamson’s team losing to Kohli’s in the semi-finals. Notably, the New Zealand captain was sacked by Kohli, stumbling down the side of the leg, in the crucial knockout match. Kohli was knocked out for 43 by Williamson in the run chase, which India won by three wickets (D/L method). It was the beginning of an intense rivalry on the field and the strong camaraderie off the field that we see today. Video

The Kane-Kohli friendship | WTC21 Final | Ind v NZ Kohli’s Journey to the Top Since making his national team debut months after the 2008 tournament, Kohli established himself first in the ODI side, a format he would become incredibly good at. In 2012, Kohli won the ICC Men’s ODI Cricketer of the Year award which he would also win in 2017 and 2018. A Test debut followed shortly after the 2011 tournament, and within four years of playing the format Kohli had amassed nine Test hundreds and captained the side, most notably making two hundred on his Test captaining debut in Adelaide in 2014, an effort that nearly led India to a fantastic win Down Under. After ten years of international cricket, Kohli has 70 international hundreds apart from winning the prestigious ICC Men’s Cricketer of the Year awards in 2017 and 2018. Under him, India recorded their first-ever series triumph in Australia in 2019. They also became one of the most successful test teams of the era with an incredible record putting them at the top of the test team rankings. Virat Kohli and Kane Williamson a rivalry on the field, a friendship off the field Kane Williamson puts New Zealand on top of the world Williamson will be remembered as the skipper who first won the ICC World Test Championship when New Zealand defeated India in the final of the tournament in June 2021 at Lord’s at the end of a two-year cycle. His journey from New Zealand U19 captain to national team captain will be an inspiration to many. A century after his Test debut in India, one of the toughest places to tour, confirmed the young Williamson’s readiness for cricket at the highest level. As well as racking up over 15,000 international runs and winning the WTC title in 2021, Williamson led New Zealand to the ODI World Cup final in 2019 and the T20 World Cup final in 2021. Under him, New Zealand became a formidable test squad, taking nine consecutive series wins at home, a streak stretching back to December 2017. Video

The day New Zealand became the WTC21 champion Leader of the People If there is anything to be learned from the journeys of two of cricket’s biggest names in the world, it is their sheer devotion and love for the sport. Their incredible rise from young, talented U19 rookies to national team captains will inspire the various U19 players who will take to the field in the latest edition of the ICC Under19 Cricket World Cup in the Caribbean, which kicks off on January 14, 2022 .

