Sports
Alabama vs. UGA Bulldogs Football Video Highlights, Final Score
The Georgia Bulldogs and Alabama football teams meet in Indianapolis for the 2022 College Football Playoff National Championship game on Monday, January 10.
UGA defeated Alabama 33-18.
Alabama, number 1 in the USA Today Sports AFCA Coaches Poll, went to 13-2 overall. No. 3-ranked Georgia improved to 14-1 overall.
Check out the game’s best actions.
Jameson Williams:Alabama receiver Jameson Williams leaves with injury vs. Georgia Bulldogs Football
UGA’s Kelee Ringo returns INT for touchdown
Georgia Bulldogs Defensive Back Kelee Ringo intercepted a pass from Alabama quarterback Bryce Young on the 21-yard line in Georgia, and Ringo returned it 79 yards for a touchdown with 54 seconds left in the fourth quarter. Ringo’s touchdown put UGA at 33-18 vs. Alabama.
UGA’s Stetson Bennett touchdown pass to Adonai Mitchell
Georgia Bulldogs quarterback Stetson Bennett threw a 40-yard touchdown pass to the wide receiver Adonai Mitchell with 8:09 left in the fourth quarter. James Cook’s hasty attempt failed on the two-point conversion. Mitchell’s touchdown put UGA at 19-18 vs. Alabama.
Alabama’s Bryce Young touchdown pass to Cameron Latu
Alabama quarterback Bryce Young threw a 3-yard touchdown pass to tight end Cameron Dutch with 10:14 left in the fourth quarter. Young was fired on the two-point conversion attempt. Latu’s touchdown put Alabama at 18-13.
Cameron Latu:3 things to know about Alabama Crimson Tide football tight end Cameron Latu
UGA’s Zamir White touchdown run
Georgia Bulldogs run back Zamir White ran 1 yard for a touchdown with 1:20 left in the third quarter.
White’s touchdown put UGA at 13-9 vs. Alabama.
UGA’s Jalen Carter blocks field goal
Georgia Bulldogs defensive lineman Jalen Carter blocked a 48-yard field goal attempt by Alabama’s Will Reichard with 3:18 left in the third quarter. Lewis Cinema recovered the ball on Georgia’s 20-yard line.
UGA’s Christopher Smith Intercepts Bryce Young
Georgia Bulldogs Defensive Back Christopher Smith intercepted a pass from Alabama quarterback Bryce Young on the Alabama 43-yard line with 12:05 pm left in the third quarter.
UGA’s Stetson Bennett 52-yard pass to George Pickens
Georgia Bulldogs quarterback Stetson Bennett threw a 52-yard pass to George Pickens for a first at the 29-yard line in Alabama with 1:44 left in the first quarter.
Georgia ended the drive with a 24-yard field goal from Jack Podlesny with 12:35 pm left in the second quarter.
Alabama’s Christian Harris fires Stetson Bennett
Linebacker from Alabama Christian Harris fired Georgia Bulldogs quarterback Stetson Bennett IV at the UGA 11-yard line for a 14-yard loss with 9:52 left in the first quarter.
Georgia Bulldogs Football Arrives at Title Game
Members of the Georgia Bulldogs football team arrive at Lucas Oil Stadium to take on Alabama in the 2022 College Football Playoff game for the national championship.
Here’s more football news from Alabama, Georgia:
Kirby Smart is the Georgia Bulldogs football head coach. Nick Saban is the Alabama Crimson Tide football head coach.
Erik Hall is the leading digital producer for sports with the USA Today Network. You can find him on Twitter @HallErik.
