Local businessman donates $1 million for indoor tennis courts at Haverhill High | News
HAVERHILL Local businessman Ernie DiBurro has donated over $1 million to Haverhill High Schools’ athletics program in recent years.
Now DiBurro, a member of Haverhill Highs Class of 1952, is preparing to donate $1 million more to construct a building on the high school campus that will house several indoor tennis and pickleball courts for use by students and the public.
“Ive been very successful and I want to give back to the school where I was educated,” he said.
DiBurro opened the Academy Lanes bowling complex in Bradford in 1963 and continues to run the business with family members. He shows up at work every day, as cheerful and cheerful as ever.
In recent years, DiBurro has donated money to renovate and furnish a gym in the Charles C. White Pool on the high school campus, and has also paid for the construction of a large iron gate entrance to the school’s sports fields with paved walkway and brick and steel arch. He also paid for fencing to secure the athletic fields and for lighting around the track.
In addition, DiBurro paid all fees associated with the electronic announcement board on the front of the high school. He has also donated thousands of dollars in scholarship money.
More recently, he donated $800,000 to build and fully equip a state-of-the-art sports clubhouse at the Lincoln Avenue stadium, bringing his total monetary contribution to the Haverhill Highs athletic program to approximately $1.4 million.
DiBurro now sets his sights on an indoor tennis and pickleball complex and is contributing $1 million to the project. He said he plans to start construction in the spring.
I am an avid tennis player and I want these indoor courts to be available to the tennis team year round without the team having to cancel a game because of the weather, he said. The mayor thinks it’s a great idea, especially since the courts will also be available to play pickleball. All we have to do is adjust the lines and switch the nets.
Mayor James Fiorentini said the city would likely cover all costs above $1 million using its capital projects account.
We think the million will cover it, but if it overflows a bit, we understand, Fiorentini said. If I didn’t ask Mr. DiBurro to pick it up, the city will pay for it.
School superintendent Margaret Marotta said DiBurros’s donation still has to be formally accepted by the school committee.
I’m excited for our athletes and the community to have this amazing opportunity here at Haverhill High, which has some of the best athletic facilities available, she said.
Director Jason Meland said he wants the best for his students and student athletes.
We are grateful to Mr. DiBurro for being able to provide this for our students, he said.
A former member of the Haverhill High Schools Building Committee overseeing the progress of the school’s renovation, DiBurro also served on the Hunking School Building Committee that helped usher in a new Hunking, and is currently a member of the Consentino School building committee.
He says he knows what it takes to build an indoor tennis court building, which he says can be built on grassland for the Charles C. White Pool on the high school campus.
DiBurro expects the courts to be leased to the public to generate revenue for the school’s athletic programs.
The public could use it after hours and pay for their time, he said.
Athletic Director Tom OBrien said the building would be a huge boost to the school’s tennis program and will be the only indoor courts among high schools in the area.
This will allow our student athletes to practice and play year round, and we will also use it for our tennis and pickleball physical education classes, he said.
High school tennis season runs from March to June, and tennis is a sport most often canceled in inclement weather, OBrien said.
While other sports can be played even when it rains, the tennis courts are just too slippery, he said.
I don’t know what to do without him because his generosity is unparalleled, OBrien said of DiBurro. And he really cares about our student athletes. With every contribution he makes, he ensures that student athletes benefit.
