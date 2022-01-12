Women’s hockey suffers first defeat of the season in 2-1 loss to number 10 Colby





Next game: at number 1 Middlebury 14-1-2022 | 7:00 pm WATERVILLE, I. The Wesley women’s hockey team’s record-breaking undefeated stream to start the season has officially ended at six as the Cardinals suffered their first loss of the season on Tuesday night in a 2-1 loss to No. 10 nationally ranked Colby. Wesleyan (6-1, 2-1 NESCAC) fell 2-0 behind the Mules (8-1, 4-1 NESCAC) and despite a power play goal in the third period, the two-goal deficit was too big to keep. overcome in the last stanza. Despite not having played a game in 31 days before tonight, this youthful Cardinal squad showed very little rust as they gave the mules everything they could handle. Scots totals were only slightly in favor of Colby 32-27, while Wesleyan scored just two penalties and scored on the power play for the fourth time in the last two games. Colby started scoring just over 10 minutes into the first period when Georgia Pettygrove stepped into a pole from her left defensive position. cardinal keeper Rei Halloran ’23 got a piece of the first try, but the puck seeped to the far post. She was picked up by Jillian Mazzocca, skated around the net and prodded at McKinley Karpa leading the way, who put it past a sprawling Halloran trying to return to her correct post. It was 2-0 Mules early in the second period when Colby had the puck for extended possession in the Cardinal defense end during the power play. Colby took the left boards before sending a pass to the other side. The puck cycled to the point where Anna Staton fired a shot wide and high. With so much speed on the shot, the puck shot off the end boards and surprised the Cardinal defence, falling to Tate Senden right up front, who made no mistake scoring the power play goal. Rather than succumb to further damage, Wesleyan endured heavy offensive pressure for the remaining 15+ minutes of the second period, firing a total of 14 rounds in that period. All that momentum passed into the third period when Stephanie Lane was called to a trip penalty in just over three minutes. On the power play, Wesleyan took three shots to no avail and almost had the full man advantage of two minutes elapsed before Jenna Rekoske ’24 scored her second goal of the season and first on the power play. Mairead Kennedy ’24 skated in and around the Mule Net and tried to center for Effie Tournai ’25 in the lock. With several Colby skaters all in front of the net, Tournas was unable to clear a shot, so she passed back to Rekoske, who had time to step into a shot that made its way through heavy traffic and the rear of the just took to make it 2-1 with only six seconds left on the powerplay. Wesleyan had another power play opportunity midway through the third period, drawing Halloran with 2:30 remaining, setting the stage for a furious last minute rally attempt. Five shots (three on target) all came in the final two minutes, but none came through Nina Prunster as the Colby goalkeeper locked the door to a 2-1 win for the Mules. The loss breaks what is Wesleyan’s longest unbeaten run to start a season in the program’s history, as the Cardinals went 6-0 ahead of tonight’s defeat. They will look to recover on the road this weekend as Wesleyan makes the long journey to Middlebury to face the No. 1 Panthers on Friday and Saturday.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://athletics.wesleyan.edu/news/2022/1/11/womens-ice-hockey-womens-hockey-suffer-first-defeat-of-the-season-in-2-1-loss-at-no-10-colby.aspx The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos