SNL Star Cecily Strong Makes Her Off-Broadway Debut





If you look for Cecily Strong on a Saturday night, she won’t be at Studio 8H at Rockefeller Center, or even on your TV. For every Saturday night in January, you can find the cast member of Saturday Night Live and Schmigadoon! star, in a real, live theater. She makes her New York debut in the one-woman show The Search for Signs of Intelligent Life in the Universe, which opens in the Shed. The Search for Signs of Intelligent Life in the Universe may have premiered on Broadway more than 30 years ago, but the themes are still ringing in 2022. It was written by Jane Wagner and starred her partner Lily Tomlin in the lead role, who also starred in the film adaptation. But now actress Cecily Strong is taking her own spin, in a new production directed by Leigh Silverman at the Arts and Entertainment Complex, the Shed. On Stage presenter Frank DiLella sat down with the actress via Zoom as a precaution due to COVID. If she gets sick, there’s no show. FRANK DILELLA: How challenging was it to put on this show during this global pandemic? I mean, we were still in the midst of COVID-19, this new variant is clearly in circulation. CECILY STRONG: I mean, we’ve got one thing ahead of us, it’s a one-woman show, so I’m the only one not wearing a mask. I feel so honored and proud and excited and inspired to do theater right now because it feels very much like New York made the decision not to be dead. I remember friends from out of town [saying,] Oh this, and it was kind of a no, don’t kill us before we said we were dead. This is important to us who showed up and theater is important to us, it’s important to this city, and everyone who’s in that theater every night is like, I’m here. You are here. We know how important this is and we did this together. That was a real gift and very inspiring to me. You can see Strong in The Search For Signs of Intelligent Life in The Universe at the Shed through February 6. And tune in to On Stage this weekend for more of her interview with our host Frank DiLella.

