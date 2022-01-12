Court ruling clears path for sale of Denver Broncos franchise





ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — The Denver Broncos have cleared their final legal hurdle to begin the process of transferring the team’s ownership, likely through a sale of the nearly $4 billion franchise. Denver County District Court judge Shelley I. Gilman ruled Tuesday that an initial refusal agreement between late owners Pat Bowlen and Edgar Kaiser “is no longer valid or enforceable in any respect” and “has been terminated in its entirety.” “We are pleased to put this issue behind us and move closer to the transfer of ownership of the Denver Broncos,” team president and CEO Joe Ellis said in a statement. “While our focus at this time is on our search for head coaching, we plan to make an announcement on ownership shortly after that hiring is complete.” General manager George Paton has requested permission to speak with half a dozen candidates to replace Vic Fangio, whom he fired Sunday morning after Denver’s 7-10 finish that gave him a 19-30 record in three seasons. The Broncos haven’t made it to the playoffs since they won Super Bowl 50 six years ago, and they’ve churned out 10 starting quarterbacks since Peyton Manning’s retirement after that 2015 championship season. Pat Bowlen died in 2019, a month before his induction into the Pro Football Hall of Fame, after a long battle with Alzheimer’s disease. Several years earlier, he had appointed a three-person trust to determine the future of the franchise. Two daughters from Bowlen’s first marriage withdrew a lawsuit in July challenging Bowlen’s will, appearing to clear the way for a sale. Later that month, Ellis said he hoped the long-running ownership saga would be settled by the start of the 2022 season. However, the team’s parent companies first had to go to court in September to ask the judge to rule that Kaiser’s estate no longer had the right of first refusal over a potential sale of the franchise, which Forbes estimated at $3.75 billion. . That week-long trial involved the partnership that owns the Broncos and Vancouver-based ROFR Holdings. The judge reviewed the arguments of the past two months before issuing her verdict on Tuesday. “We are very pleased with the court order today to end any right of first refusal,” said team attorney Dan Reilly. “The trustees will continue the ownership transfer process.”

