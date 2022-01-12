Updates Novak Djokovic: Tennis star says mistake on immigration form about previous trip was ‘human error’





Three people place Novak Djokovic in Serbia less than 14 days before leaving for Australia, in violation of his immigration statement Reuters says Novak Djokovic was in Serbia in the two weeks before flying to the Australian Open from Spain, according to interviews with three Belgrade residents. Their accounts supported posts on social media contradicting the information in his immigration statement on arrival in Melbourne. The accounts of two eyewitnesses and another person, obtained by Reuters on Tuesday and previously unreported, confirmed previous social media posts that appear to show Djokovic in Belgrade less than two weeks before he left for Spain and then Australia. These records of his travel history are at odds with a declaration filed as part of the immigration formalities for Djokovic’s entry into Australia, stating that he had not traveled in the 14 days prior to his departure for Australia. Two representatives of Djokovic and his Australian lawyers did not respond to email requests for comment about his movements in the 14 days before January 5 and the information on the immigration form. Djokovic’s mother, Dijana Djokovic, told Channel 7 this morning that she “can’t really say anything” because she hadn’t spoken to Novak about it, but “Judge Kelly has seven hours to decide both sides and then he decided Novak is free. So For me this is a closed book.”. Djokovic’s father, Srdjan Djokovic, sent a statement to Reuters saying: “If something had not been clarified, as some journalists argue, the verdict would [in the court case] would have been different.” Three separate social media posts are said to feature Djokovic photos and videos of Djokovic in Belgrade and were posted on December 25. Reuters said it was not possible to independently verify when and where the footage was shot. However, two eyewitnesses who spoke to Reuters said they saw the athlete in Belgrade on or after December 24, which is within 14 days of his arrival in Australia via Spain. The two witnesses said they could not remember the exact dates they saw the tennis player. A third person confirmed that a video of Djokovic was recorded on social media on December 25 in Belgrade. In order not to have traveled in the 14 days prior to his flight to Australia, Djokovic had to be in Spain by December 23 at the latest. Asked to comment on whether it is investigating whether Djokovic’s form contains misleading information, the Australian Border Force said it would not comment on operational matters. Reporting with Reuters

