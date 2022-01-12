Young people build back better in sports and development





In the run-up to International Youth Day 2021 on August 12, the International Platform for Sport and Development (sportanddev) in partnership with The Commonwealth launched a call for articles on youth engagement and leadership in sport for development. A total of 52 articles were received from all regions of the world, addressing various issues facing young people today, including youth development, youth engagement, social change, gender equality, inclusion and representation. The South weighs in The highest number of articles came from the South, indicating a growing and robust sport for the development sector in the region. This is further encouraging, as most of the world’s youth are from the South. The articles received came from many different types of organizations, ranging from international NGOs to grassroots organizations. Many of the articles are written by the young people themselves, helping readers to better understand their perspectives and issues. Furthermore, a wide range of sports are used to work with young people, as evidenced by the articles received. Some of the sports mentioned were football, table tennis, tennis court, kabaddi, tchoukball, lacrosse, surf and boxing. Themes The main themes of the articles were the use of sports-based approaches to promote greater inclusion, economic empowerment, peer leadership and power sharing. Inclusion was the most obvious theme in the articles, highlighting how different marginalized groups can be helped through sport. A key theme explored in many of the articles was how sports for development programs can support youth economic empowerment and employability. Many articles also discussed the importance of peer leadership in empowering young people and equipping them to be changemakers within their communities and beyond. It is important for development actors to invest in sport in developing the leadership capacities of young people. Regarding the idea of ​​peer leadership, many articles discussed the importance of a power-sharing model in sports for development programs to actively engage with the youth participants. This means that the young people can make their voices heard about different programs and policies that affect them. The way forward A number of thematic gaps also emerged. These include: a lack of articles on the policy perspective and work of governments and intergovernmental actors; limited focus on the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on young people and their role in sport for development; a lack of articles on how young people can use sport to respond to the climate crisis or how technology can partner with sport to enable change; and more. Going forward, we encourage submissions related to these topics so that we can facilitate greater dialogue and help bridge the gap between policy and practice in this emerging field. Read the full report here. This call for articles and report was created as part of a collaboration between sportanddev and the Commonwealth, a long-time supporter of the platform.

