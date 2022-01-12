Nebraska Postgame Notes/Quotes vs. Illinois

Nebraska Postgame Comments

Bryce McGowens reached double figures for the seventh straight game with a team-high 19 points. He went 6-of-7 from the line and is now 18-of-19 from the charity streak the last four games. McGowens has been a team high in double digits 13 times this season.

Derrick Walker Jr. finished with 14 points, his fifth straight game in double figures. It corresponds to the longest stretch of his career (also November 19 – December 1). Walker added seven rebounds and helped limit Kofi Cockburn to just 16 points on 8-of-18 shots. It was only the second time this year that Cockburn had been kept below 50 percent in a match. He had scored 20 or more in Illinois in the past four games.

Alonzo Verge nearly recorded his fifth double-double of the year with 14 points and nine assists. It was the fifth time he had provided at least seven assists in a game. It also marked his highest scoring output since he had 16 against Kennesaw State.

Nebraska’s four steals tied the season’s lowest total. The Huskers came in on Tuesday and led the Big Ten in steals.

Nebraska went 6-of-12 out of a 3-point range, while 12 tries were a season low.

Nebraska falls to 0-4 against ranked teams this season.

Nebraska coach Fred Hoiberg

In the last four minutes of the game

Bryce hits the two free throws under the four-minute media timeout. They come out and get two offensive rebounds in that first possession and have a good stop and we don’t hit. They hit their big guy and he goes in and gets two chances at it and opens a lead for them. We came down and I believe it was a shot that was blocked. Played a game to get Bryce on his right hand. I thought he had a good attack, and they made a great game of it on the edge of it. Come back, their roller got behind us and get the dunk to put them on four. I think the next possession was the free throws and then we came down and didn’t execute the action that was called on the free throw line. We had three guys in the right place and two not. Obviously it’s a terrible time in crunch time not to go down and execute, and we had poor possession. We felt like we called a good play and they could have gotten us to the edge and maybe got us to the free throw line, but we didn’t execute it. They came down and hit a couple of threes there at the end. I thought we guarded the three extremely well all night. When you play such a team with Kofi (Cockburn) and four shooters around him, you can’t take everything away. The decision was made to play mainly one-on-one on the post and we tried to dig in when we could. I thought we made some good mistakes there at the end to put him on the free throw line, but they hit the big one there at the end of the game when it mattered most. Our commitment was phenomenal. I thought we fought them to the end. Just have to perform better on the rack.

On Derrick Walker

I thought he fought Kofi (Cockburn) and made him work for everything he got. I thought Eduardo (Andre) gave us a good few minutes there too. I think going back to the Ohio State game, we really challenged our greats to go one on one with the post and Derrick kept fighting all the way through. Of course you can see what is happening. The impact he has on the team. When he incurred his third foul in the final game, Rutgers went on the big run and took control of the game and had all the momentum before halftime. Derrick has been a warrior. Did the solid job with the two faults. You may have picked up another one throughout the game. Derrick does a little bit of everything for us now.

On the limited three-point attempts

It’s what they do. They eliminate the threes as well as every team in the country. They drop Kofi (Cockburn) into the restricted area and force you into the mid-range. I thought we had some good midrange looks, and I thought we had some forced midrange looks. We talked about in the game plan that they force you into those shots because they stay home while shooting and then they drop Kofi and their guards do a good job of getting through screens. For the most part, I thought we had a solid offensive game. I’d love to get some of those assets back, but this is one of the best defensive teams in the country and I thought we had some really good assets.

Nebraska Freshman Guard Bryce McGowens

On what changed in the last four minutes of the game:

I just feel like we didn’t perform our plays or repeat the call for the attack (after Paynes’ free throw). It’s a game of runs, and I feel like they had the last push at the end.

On Derrick Walker’s performance against Kofi Cockburn

Derrick brought it. That’s exactly what Derrick does. He is an energetic guy and he is one of the leaders in our team. He brings it every day and night. That’s why I personally love Derrick.

On the key to defending good greats like Cockburn

It’s a team effort. Since I’m a security guard, I don’t really have to fuck with them. Just to help them as much as possible. We didn’t do a good job bouncing off his misses, and we’ll be working on that tomorrow.

Illinois Head Coach Brad Underwood

Pick up line

Really good team win tonight; this is a good nebraska team. This is a game that kept me busy for a long time when the schedule came out. They did exactly what I feared they would. They’re really having a hard time shooting the basketball, and they make four on the first media timeout. Freds made sure these guys played hard and together, and I thought Derrick Walker’s defense was excellent. I think he is one of the best interior defenders in the league. He went early to Kofi, clearly a big attacking night with 7-for-11. More importantly, when I think back to this game, I think of Coleman Hawkins. He had a massive offensive rebound where he got two at a critical moment. Then I’m going to remember the coming out party for Omar Payne. I couldn’t be happier for a young man who worked so hard and stuck with him, I think he played seven or eight games where he hadn’t scored, but kept grinding in practice, and to step up and influencing the game as he did was huge in an evening when I literally kept the best player in the country on the bench for the last four minutes, he was that good. Trent Frazier, I keep using superlatives for him, he does what Trent does, 29 points, 38 minutes and only one turnover. He does it on the other side too, guarding his tail. We all know that Alonzo Verge is a talented kid, and he makes everyone better, but Trent’s work on him was great and then of course the big boys. All in all, a great team win. I thought Luke Goode and Brandin Podziemski came in in the first half and really gave us a spark on a night when Plummer wasn’t his best and to be fair neither was Kofi but I wanted to give him credit for that.

On the slow start of Illinois

Maybe their energy, I think they hit us with a transition blitz. I thought we had some good looks but they have the third fastest time of possession in the country and they got going in transition, we took some bad shots and missed, and they got some looks in transition, but you expect that from teams at home.

On experience along the line

It’s a beautiful thing. I’ve been blessed in my career to win games and it’s those guys who do it. They have a special freshman, Bryce is special, but for the most part you don’t win big competitions with freshmen. You win with veterans who don’t panic and play in the moment, and we’ve got a few, and they keep doing it for us.”