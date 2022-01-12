Schedule, Selections, where to watch





The Legends Cricket League 2022 kicks off on January 20 at the Oman cricket stadium. Many cricket legends have confirmed their participation in the upcoming tournament except Indian cricket master Sachin Tendulkar who has opted out this year. To make up for Tendulkar’s absence, another Indian cricket legend Yuvraj Singh is playing for the Indian Maharajas this year. Recently retired Harbhajan Singh will also be seen on the Indian field alongside batter Virender Sehwag and all-rounder Irfan Pathan. Here’s everything you need to know about the mega cricket event. Schedule for the Legends Cricket League 2022 January 20, 2022: India Maharajas vs Asia Lions January 21, 2022: World Giants vs Asia Lions January 22, 2022: World Giants vs India Maharajas January 23, 2022: Rest day January 24, 2022: Asia Lions vs India Maharajas January 25, 2022: Rest day January 26, 2022: India Maharajas vs World Giants January 27, 2022: Asia Lions vs World Giants January 28, 2022: Rest day January 29, 2022: Final The teams and selections for the tournament Maharaja of IndiaVirender Sehwag, Yuvraj Singh, Harbhajan Singh, Irfan Pathan, Yusuf Pathan, Badrinath, RP Singh, Pragyan Ojha, Naman Ojha, Manpreet Gony, Hemang Badani, Venugopal Rao, Munaf Patel, Sanjay Bangar, Nayan Mongia and Amit Bhandari Asia team: Shoaib Akhtar, Shahid Afridi, Sanath Jayasuriya, Muttiah Muralitharan, Kamran Akmal, Chaminda Vaas, Romesh Kaluwitharana, Tillakaratne Dilshan, Azhar Mahmood, Upul Tharanga, Misbah-ul-Haq, Mohammed Hafeez, Shoaib Malik, Mohammed Yousuf Afghaan Rest of the world: Daren Sammy, Daniel Vettori, Brett Lee, Jonty Rhodes, Kevin Pietersen, Imran Tahir, Owais Shah, Herschelle Gibbs, Albie Morkel, Morne Morkel, Corey Anderson, Monty Panesar, Brad Haddin, Kevin O’Brien and Brendan Taylor. Where can you watch the matches Cricket fans in India and around the world can watch the best cricketers in action during the Legends Cricket League 2022 on SONY TEN 1 and SONY TEN 3 channels, as well as Sony LIV (Live Streaming) in India. All matches start at 8pm IST.

