2022 Purdue Football: A Look Much Too Early

There’s probably still confetti on the field at Lucas Oil Stadium and probably a few Georgia fans in the drunken tank downtown, but it doesn’t matter. The 2021 college football season is over. As a blogger, I am legally obligated to publish some form of forward-looking article today under the guise of Way Too Early. Our house lawyer Jumboheroes will support me in this.

And because we suddenly have no basketball tonight, it adds even more content. It’s only 235 days until Purdue kicks off the 2022 season, so let’s look ahead.

Sept 3 vs. Penn State (7-6, 4-5 Big Ten, 15-3-1 all-time vs. Purdue)

If there is a run on the West Crown it will kick off in what could be a night game season opener straight into the conference game. Based on previous seasons, I see this game being moved to Friday night September 2ndnd or Thursday evening September 1. Either way, it makes for a very interesting home opener. Purdue will have one of the best quarterbacks at the conference, and that usually translates into high expectations. This is the toughest of the three crossover games for the Boilers, so a win sets the expectations sky high. After starting 5-0 this year and coming in at #4, Penn State crashed to 7-6. Purdue fans certainly don’t know about that.

Sep 10 vs. Indiana State (5-6, 3-5 Missouri Valley, 0-5 all-time vs. Purdue)

The Boilers get their first FCS match in six years and the Trees get a check. Purdue has never lost to an FCS-level opponent since the division was founded, and I don’t expect it to start here. There’s no valid excuse to lose to an FCS team when you’re in a Power 5 conference unless you’re stupid enough to plan for North Dakota State (sorry, Arizona). Should such a loss occur, the Power 5 team would be required to immediately give the victorious FCS team a home game the following season (i.e. State of Florida should go to Jacksonville State in 2022). Be VERY concerned if it is even close. The trees are probably better than UConn, at least.

September 17 in Syracuse (5-7, 2-6 ACC, 0-1 all-time vs. Purdue)

The Orange squad started strong, but ended 2021 by losing six of their last eight games. they lost to Rutgers with 10 and Clemson with 3, so they can have weird results. It was still a better year than their 1-10 2020 season. They were still 10-3 in 2018, but have had a losing season for three years in a row. We also get a domed stadium! Purdue hasn’t won in since the 2011 Little Caesars Bowl. It’s sure to be an interesting one.

Sep 24 vs. Florida Atlantic (5-7, 3-5 US conference, first meeting)

I’m very curious how this one ends. A program like FAU often does very well in bringing in leftover talent in a talent-rich area. They were 5-7 this year, but went 11-3 to win their conference in both 2017 and 2019. Their only Power 5 game was a 35-14 loss in Florida when the Gators were still good. They closed by losing four straights and scoring no more than 17 in all four. This is going to be a very good tuning game, something we haven’t had much of under Jeff Brohm.

October 1 in Maryland (7-6, 3-6 Big Ten, 2-1 all-time vs. Purdue)

When the Terps were good, they were very good. They raced to a 4-0 start and even spent some time in the top 25 as a result. Then they barely squeezed a bowl by beating Indiana and Rutgers as they got shot by the big 4 of the East. Once there they blew out Virginia Tech. The last time we traveled to Maryland, Darrell Hazell was very lucky to stay on duty for another week after an embarrassing 50-7 loss. Will they be better again or a mediocre bowling team? They do have some talent, but from now on I would say Purdue is one step ahead.

October 8 vs. Iowa (10-4, 7-2 Big Ten, 39-50-3 all-time vs. Purdue)

Don’t worry, Iowa. David Bell can’t hurt you anymore. It will only be Milton Wright this time, as Purdue receivers under Jeff Brohm often have career days against the secondary Iowa. The Hawkeyes will once again be a solid top 20 team, but Brohm has had Ferentz number at 4-1 for the past five years. That’s why I like our chances. It really is a favorable coaching matchup at this point.

October 15 in Minnesota (9-4, 6-3 Big Ten, 41-33-3 all-time vs. Purdue)

There’s a world where Purdue is 6-0 on his way to Minneapolis, and it’s a world that has at least a decent chance of being a reality in nine months. While Brohm has had the Kirk Ferentz number since he came to Purdue, PJ Fleck has had Brohms. He is 4-1 against Purdue since he rowed the boat to the Twin Cities and turned the Gophers into a reasonable clone of Wisconsin. This could be a huge game in the West next season.

October 22 vs. Wisconsin (9-4, 6-3 Big Ten, 51-29-8 all-time vs. Purdue)

Due to the COVID schedule shifts in 2020, we will have a second consecutive home game against the Badgers. Will this finally be the year Purdue ends his futility against the Badgers? Coach Brohm has come close, but the streak continued last season during Aidan OConnell’s worst game of the year. This Iowa-Minnesota-Wisconsin stretch likely determines the fate of Purdues in the West. It should most likely win two.

Ed Note: Changes are coming

The revised release of the Big Ten football schedule for 2022 is tomorrow, per BTN. #purdue should get Nebraska home and Wisconsin on the road instead of traveling to Lincoln and hosting the Badgers for two straight years. Tom Dienhart (@TomDienhart1) January 11, 2022

October 29 vs. BYE

November 5 at Illinois (5-7, 4-5 Big Ten, 45-46-6 all-time vs. Purdue)

The first of two consecutive games against teams that had very frustrating seasons in 2021. The Illini were 5-7, but they made it very difficult for the opponents in those losses. Four of the seven losses were by touchdown or less, including the 13-9 loss at Purdue. Their transgression was mostly terrible. They couldn’t pass, but they could run a bit and the defense was pretty good overall. We know that Bret Bielema can also be successful in the Big Ten.

November 12 in Nebraska (3-9, 1-8 Big Ten, 5-5 all-time vs. Purdue)

Will Scott Frost still be coaching the Cornhuskers at this point? Their ability to lose close games is simply astounding. To go 1-8 in the league, but have an even point difference, is actually art. We know what Nebraska is like at this point under Frost. They have decent offense and promising defense, but they will make 3-4 galactic dumb moves per game which will cost them dearly. I know they’re hyped as a top 25 preseason team, but why at this point? The media does realize that even small losses are still losses, right? Nebraska has had many.

Nov 19 vs. Northwestern (3-9, 1-8 Big Ten, 33-52-1 all-time vs. Purdue)

At least this year it will be on a real football field, but unfortunately it will be a Good Northwestern year. Quick, can you name the last time Purdue defeated the Wildcats at Ross-Ade Stadium? The answer is 2007! That’s a five-game loss streak, while Purdue has since won twice at Evanston and once at Wrigley Field. The biggest question for them is: have they found a quarterback?

November 26 in Indiana (2-10, 0-9 Big Ten, 42-75-6 all-time vs. Purdue)

Indiana was one of 14 teams that started the season in the AP top 25 but failed to finish in the rankings. They were one of six such teams to drop out of the top 25, finishing with a losing record by joining North Carolina (6-7), Florida (6-7), USC (4-8), Washington (4-8), and Texas (5-7). They were the only ones to fail to win a conference game, and they came very close to not winning an FBS level game. That’s just epic face planting. I have no idea what they will do for an encore but you must be amazed at how much hype they received was hilariously wrong. Not only did they go 0-9 in the Big Ten in a year when some thought they could win the East, they didn’t score a total of 100 points in Big Ten play and were held SIX times to 7 points or less.

I’m not even going to start speculating on Purdues’ record to follow up this year, but on paper, that’s finally a very favorable slate. Iowa is the only team to finish in the top 25 this year, which was with a 17-point home loss to Purdue. No. Three of our non-conference opponents played in a bowl game, as did four of our conference opponents in Indiana, Illinois, Northwestern, and Nebraska. In any case, heading into the 2022 season, the schedule is very, very beautiful for Purdue.

Still were Purdue fans and we know that we should take absolutely nothing for granted (like learning in basketball right now).