Amid exciting test cricket worldwide, the future of the five-day formats remains uncertain

India’s Virat Kohli celebrates after scoring half a century in the third test between South … [+] Africa and India. (Photo by RODGER BOSCH/AFP via Getty Images)

AFP via Getty Images



Virat Kohli, Indias struggling captain, made an exciting return to the series-deciding third Test against South Africa in Cape Town. It was not his best turn and he failed to put an end to his enigmatic century drought, which has now been ticking for more than two years.

But make no mistake he hasn’t played many gutsier innings with Indias quest to conquer their final frontier on the line. With a meager 28 – well below his Test career mark of 50 – since his last ton, a highly focused Kohli scored a gritty 79 from 201 balls to single-handedly save India, which made just 223 against a tough South African attack in bowler-friendly conditions.

Stripped of the fluency that has made him such a standout hitter over the past decade – and arguably the greatest limited pass batter ever – Kohli conjured up a defensive masterclass that will be a defining match for his captaincy.

The 32-year-old returned after missing India’s second Test defeat with back cramps and especially enjoyed a thrilling battle with South Africa’s spearhead Kagiso Rabada, who eventually had the last laugh to finish Kohlis’s 273-minute feats.

Kohli played a defensive masterclass. (Photo by Marco Longari / AFP) (Photo by MARCO LONGARI / AFP via … [+] Getty Images)

AFP via Getty Images



World No.1 India has a chance to break their curse and finally triumph in South Africa, having recently also conquered the traditionally difficult terrain of Australia and England.

In the seesaw, India took a series lead in the opener before the hosts struck back led by stubborn skipper Dean Elgar who is exactly the type of steel character to take a struggling South Africa back to their glory days.

It was a gripping, tense battle the entire time, and unfortunately played behind closed doors due to the rise of the omicron variant. This highly competitive match has also had the misfortune of going up against the Ashes – the only cricket series to eclipse mighty India.

Cricket’s most traditional and respected game, the Ashes were once again overhyped and stretched out, as Australia romped to a series win after three straight packs against a meek England, usually incapacitated for decades.

Admittedly, the Ashes had already been decided, but something unexpected happened in the fourth Test in Sydney. Beleaguered England looked set for more embarrassment as they dropped to 4 for 36 in response to Australia’s first innings of 8 for 416 before a brilliant century – their first ton of the series – for Jonny Bairstow a signature fight with the British bulldog caused.

England were still outclassed, but managed to avoid a series of whitewashes with challenging strikes during a nerve-wracking final day to even the game. It was probably the most dramatic Ashes Test Down Under since Australia’s famous comeback win in Adelaide in 2006.

It was a dramatic ending to end the fourth Ashes Test. (Photo by DAVID GRAY/AFP via Getty Images)

AFP via Getty Images



It showed that when Test cricket is fought hard, the five-day format remains unparalleled, even at a time of rapid consumption when T20 cricket – played over just three hours – has taken the sport by storm.

And the best of this brilliant period of Test cricket could be Bangladesh’s unforgettable first Test victory on the road against the New Zealand World Test Championship winners. It was probably the biggest cricket ever of the Test and an incredible achievement for a cricket nation so long shunned by the powers of Australia and England.

Ahead of the Future Tours 2023-31 programme, which will be officially formalized later this year, it remains imperative for the superpowers India, Australia and England not only to play among themselves and give opportunities to other countries.

Since hosting Bangladesh and Zimbabwe for two Tests each in 2003, Australia has since hosted 24 Tests in England and India. It is clear that they, along with their fellow powers, have multibillion-dollar broadcast deals to fulfill, but the future of test cricket remains shaky and dependent on smaller countries — which have minuscule broadcast deals by comparison and remain dependent on the ICC revenue share that still skewed towards India – being able to play against the top teams at home and away.

Bangladesh won an epic first Test against New Zealand. (Photo by Hannah Peters/Getty Images)

Getty Images



There is a general feeling that Test cricket is inevitably destined to be reduced to four or five countries. It’s going in that direction, an ICC board member once told me. The ICC must make a decision on what format to define the sport and its future testing or T20?

As we’ve seen during an epic week of Test cricket, the format remains unstoppable when it comes to life and the lengthy length of time elevates the sheer drama like no other sport.

Its just a shame The Test cricket future remains so uncertain.