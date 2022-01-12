Sports
Georgia Bulldogs win rematch vs. Alabama Crimson Tide for First National College Football Championship Since the 1980 Season
INDIANAPOLIS — The painful 41-year wait in Georgia is over.
With 54 seconds left in Monday night’s College Football Playoff National Championship presented by AT&T, Georgia cornerback Kelee Ringo intercepted Alabama quarterback and Heisman Trophy winner Bryce Young and returned him 79 yards for a touchdown — the longest pick-six in championship game history — cementing the No. 3 Bulldogs on the No. 1 Crimson Tide and the program’s first National Championship since 1980.
The piece brought Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett, a former walk-on, to tears on the sidelines, and as soon as the clock passed, Georgia’s assistant coaches and staff rushed to the elevators in the trembling press box at Lucas Oil Stadium, with a screaming, “Very yes!” as they cheered together.
On the field, coach Kirby Smart said he hugged 89-year-old Vince Dooley’s neck — the last coach in Georgia before Smart won the national title — and they were both in tears.
“I said to the guys in the locker room just take a picture of this because I’m thinking back to the championship picture from ’80 and seeing all those players and the Frank Ros and the Herschel Walkers and all these people reaching out. and said things,” said Smart. “Our boys have achieved that, something special, and as they say, they have become legendary, and I want that for them.”
Georgia fans lingered after the trophy presentation, chanting “Kir-by! Kir-by! Kir-by!” as the players and coaches partied on the field in a blast of glittering confetti.
“I hadn’t cried — I don’t know, years — but that just got over me,” said Bennett, who overcame a slow start to lead the Bulldogs’ fourth-quarter attack and was named the Offensive Player of the United States. the game. “That’s what — when you put as much time as we do into this thing, blood, sweat, tears, it means something.”
While it was a familiar matchup with two teams facing off in the 2018 national title game and again in this year’s SEC championship game—both Alabama wins—it was a very different result for an announced crowd of 68,311. In the 2018 National Championship, Alabama defeated Georgia 26-23 in overtime.
some things to do change.
“That was the group that cried in the locker room,” said Smart, referring to the 2018 squad that included former players Nick Chubb, Richard LeCounte and D’Andre Swift. “This group made up for them.”
Georgia closed the 2021 season with a 14-1 record, the most wins in school history.
Alabama’s run of seven wins in the series – a run that began in 2008 – was broken. Alabama coach Nick Saban is now 25-2 against his former assistants, with both losses this season — Monday night against Georgia’s Smart, who served under him in Alabama, and during the regular season against Texas A&M’s Jimbo Fisher, who was Saban’s offensive coordinator. at LSU.
Saban said he congratulated Smart after the game.
“I love Kirby,” Saban said. “I think Kirby has a lot of respect for us. He’s done a great job for us for a long time. If we had to lose a national championship, I’d rather lose one to one of the former assistants who certainly did a great job.” work for us and did a great job for his program and his team.
“I’m really proud of him. And I’m proud of the way he has been able to coach his team and the consistency with which they have played all year.”
Despite the critics complaining about the rematch, there was no shortage of drama or entertainment among the all-too-familiar foes. What started as a defensive slugfest with no touchdowns in the first half—Georgia’s six points at halftime were the fewest this season—evolved into a showcase of big play, with both teams trading touchdowns and missing conversions by two points in the fourth quarter. . They delivered a thriller that was 180 degrees different from their game a month ago in the SEC Championship, when Alabama defeated Georgia up front for a resounding 41-24 win.
Smart said the Bulldogs have practiced a lot more man-to-man reporting since the December loss and “simplifies some things.” They didn’t want top Bama receiver Jameson Williams, who left the game in the first half due to a left knee injury, to beat them. They wanted to put more pressure on Young, which they did. They also wanted to come third off the field so they could stay fresh and “have a chance to rush better”.
It worked.
“They turned some things around,” Young said. “We knew we might get a different look. Some looks took me a little bit to get down. … And I have to process that faster, just make the right game for the team better than I did tonight. So they some things changed, and I was unable to perform.”
Both quarterbacks struggled, especially early in the game. Bennett was fired a total of four times, Young three. Bennett, who was criticized after his two interceptions in the SEC title game, improved as the game progressed and overcame a costly fumble. He completed 17 of 26 passes for 224 yards, two touchdowns and no interceptions.
“Five years ago he delivered passes like Baker Mayfield against the scouts team,” said Smart. “There are a lot of guys who have seen him on that scouts team with his feet, his arm whip and decision making, and we were very impressed. But then again, to think it would come this far from that national championship, he was a part of [in 2018] for this one, man, what a story.”
Smart said he stepped out of the elevator on the 15th floor of the team hotel earlier this week and saw Dooley sitting on a couch, locked out of his room.
“I thought, God put him there so I can see him the night before his game, and he was waiting for his key to come to his room,” Smart said. “I just knew that meant something. It was a special, special victory.”
Sources
2/ https://www.espn.com/college-football/story/_/id/33039261/georgia-bulldogs-take-control-4th-quarter-win-rematch-vs-alabama-crimson-tide-first-college-football-national-championship-1980
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]