Georgia Bulldogs win rematch vs. Alabama Crimson Tide for First National College Football Championship Since the 1980 Season

INDIANAPOLIS — The painful 41-year wait in Georgia is over.

With 54 seconds left in Monday night’s College Football Playoff National Championship presented by AT&T, Georgia cornerback Kelee Ringo intercepted Alabama quarterback and Heisman Trophy winner Bryce Young and returned him 79 yards for a touchdown — the longest pick-six in championship game history — cementing the No. 3 Bulldogs on the No. 1 Crimson Tide and the program’s first National Championship since 1980.

The piece brought Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett, a former walk-on, to tears on the sidelines, and as soon as the clock passed, Georgia’s assistant coaches and staff rushed to the elevators in the trembling press box at Lucas Oil Stadium, with a screaming, “Very yes!” as they cheered together.

On the field, coach Kirby Smart said he hugged 89-year-old Vince Dooley’s neck — the last coach in Georgia before Smart won the national title — and they were both in tears.

“I said to the guys in the locker room just take a picture of this because I’m thinking back to the championship picture from ’80 and seeing all those players and the Frank Ros and the Herschel Walkers and all these people reaching out. and said things,” said Smart. “Our boys have achieved that, something special, and as they say, they have become legendary, and I want that for them.”

Georgia fans lingered after the trophy presentation, chanting “Kir-by! Kir-by! Kir-by!” as the players and coaches partied on the field in a blast of glittering confetti.

“I hadn’t cried — I don’t know, years — but that just got over me,” said Bennett, who overcame a slow start to lead the Bulldogs’ fourth-quarter attack and was named the Offensive Player of the United States. the game. “That’s what — when you put as much time as we do into this thing, blood, sweat, tears, it means something.”

While it was a familiar matchup with two teams facing off in the 2018 national title game and again in this year’s SEC championship game—both Alabama wins—it was a very different result for an announced crowd of 68,311. In the 2018 National Championship, Alabama defeated Georgia 26-23 in overtime.

some things to do change.

“That was the group that cried in the locker room,” said Smart, referring to the 2018 squad that included former players Nick Chubb, Richard LeCounte and D’Andre Swift. “This group made up for them.”

Georgia closed the 2021 season with a 14-1 record, the most wins in school history.

What started as a rough night for Georgia QB Stetson Bennett – including a costly fumble to set up an Alabama TD – ended in the former walk-on becoming the offensive player of the game after he took the attack of the Bulldogs in the fourth quarter led . Mark J. Rebilas/US TODAY Sports

Alabama’s run of seven wins in the series – a run that began in 2008 – was broken. Alabama coach Nick Saban is now 25-2 against his former assistants, with both losses this season — Monday night against Georgia’s Smart, who served under him in Alabama, and during the regular season against Texas A&M’s Jimbo Fisher, who was Saban’s offensive coordinator. at LSU.

Saban said he congratulated Smart after the game.

“I love Kirby,” Saban said. “I think Kirby has a lot of respect for us. He’s done a great job for us for a long time. If we had to lose a national championship, I’d rather lose one to one of the former assistants who certainly did a great job.” work for us and did a great job for his program and his team.

“I’m really proud of him. And I’m proud of the way he has been able to coach his team and the consistency with which they have played all year.”

Despite the critics complaining about the rematch, there was no shortage of drama or entertainment among the all-too-familiar foes. What started as a defensive slugfest with no touchdowns in the first half—Georgia’s six points at halftime were the fewest this season—evolved into a showcase of big play, with both teams trading touchdowns and missing conversions by two points in the fourth quarter. . They delivered a thriller that was 180 degrees different from their game a month ago in the SEC Championship, when Alabama defeated Georgia up front for a resounding 41-24 win.

This is only the third time since the BCS debuted in 1998 that there have been multiple leadership changes in the fourth quarter of a college football championship game:

Smart said the Bulldogs have practiced a lot more man-to-man reporting since the December loss and “simplifies some things.” They didn’t want top Bama receiver Jameson Williams, who left the game in the first half due to a left knee injury, to beat them. They wanted to put more pressure on Young, which they did. They also wanted to come third off the field so they could stay fresh and “have a chance to rush better”.

It worked.

“They turned some things around,” Young said. “We knew we might get a different look. Some looks took me a little bit to get down. … And I have to process that faster, just make the right game for the team better than I did tonight. So they some things changed, and I was unable to perform.”

Both quarterbacks struggled, especially early in the game. Bennett was fired a total of four times, Young three. Bennett, who was criticized after his two interceptions in the SEC title game, improved as the game progressed and overcame a costly fumble. He completed 17 of 26 passes for 224 yards, two touchdowns and no interceptions.

“Five years ago he delivered passes like Baker Mayfield against the scouts team,” said Smart. “There are a lot of guys who have seen him on that scouts team with his feet, his arm whip and decision making, and we were very impressed. But then again, to think it would come this far from that national championship, he was a part of [in 2018] for this one, man, what a story.”

Smart said he stepped out of the elevator on the 15th floor of the team hotel earlier this week and saw Dooley sitting on a couch, locked out of his room.

“I thought, God put him there so I can see him the night before his game, and he was waiting for his key to come to his room,” Smart said. “I just knew that meant something. It was a special, special victory.”