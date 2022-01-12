Djokovic says agent accidentally ticked the wrong box on Australia travel declaration | tennis news







Djokovic was held in immigration detention in Melbourne for several days after his visa was canceled by border officials, who questioned his medical exemption from a requirement to be vaccinated against COVID-19. MELBOURNE: Novak Djokovic said on Wednesday an incorrect answer had been given to his Australian entry documents, in violation of the country’s strict laws regarding recent travel reporting, as the government said it was still considering whether to release the player to deport.Djokovic was held in immigration detention in Melbourne for several days after his visa was canceled by border officials, who questioned his medical exemption from a requirement to be vaccinated against COVID-19. He was released on Monday after a judge overturned that decision, saying the visa withdrawal was “unreasonable” because the player was not given time to consult lawyers and tennis officials when he arrived in the country. Djokovic said his travel statement was completed by his support team, who made an “administrative error” when they checked the “no” box in response to whether he had traveled elsewhere in the 14 days before arriving in Australia.

“This was human error and certainly not intentional,” Djokovic said. “We live in challenging times in a global pandemic and sometimes these mistakes can happen.”

The statement came as Australia’s immigration minister, Alex Hawke, considered canceling the visa for the world’s No. 1 tennis player ahead of the Australian Open, which starts on January 17. Providing false or misleading information in the form is a criminal offense punishable by a maximum penalty of 12 months in prison and a fine of up to A$6,600 ($4,730) and may result in the revocation of the offender’s visa.

Djokovic, who is seeking a record 21 tennis major at the Open, said his lawyers had provided additional information to the Australian government on Wednesday to help clarify the matter.

A spokesman for Hawke, who has discretionary powers to revoke Djokovic’s visa, said the minister is still considering taking action, a process that would be extended to review the new information. STRICT RULES

Australia has a policy that prohibits entry to non-citizens or non-residents unless they are fully vaccinated against COVID-19, but offer a medical waiver. Djokovic’s visa was canceled because he was not vaccinated and his medical clearance was not satisfactory.

Monday’s court ruling did not address whether that exemption — based on Djokovic contracting COVID-19 last month — was valid.

Djokovic’s case sparked a spat between Canberra and Belgrade and fueled a heated debate over mandatory COVID-19 vaccination policies. Questions arose about Djokovic’s movements before he came to Australia, when social media posts appeared to show him in Belgrade, less than two weeks before he left for Spain and then Australia.

Accounts of two eyewitnesses and another person, obtained by Reuters on Tuesday, confirmed those social media posts.

Djokovic, who held another practice session at Melbourne Park on Wednesday, did not provide details about his journey in his statement on Wednesday admitting the mistake. In its online statement for the 14-day travel reporting requirement, the government said the information will help determine any necessary quarantine arrangements and allow health officials to contact any arrival if a fellow traveler tests positive for COVID-19.

INTERVIEW PAYMENT

The player also apologized in his statement for attending a L’Equipe interview and photo shoot on December 18, the day after he said he learned he tested positive for COVID-19 last month.

“While I went home after the interview to isolate the required period, on reflection this was an error of judgment and I accept that I should have resisted this commitment,” he said. Djokovic denied media reports that he also knew he contracted the virus when he attended a tennis event in Belgrade the day before to award prizes to children.

“I was asymptomatic and feeling well, and I had not been notified of a positive PCR result until after that event,” he said, adding that a rapid antigen test taken before the event was negative.

Djokovic was seen on social media posing with the children, without wearing a mask.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://timesofindia.indiatimes.com/sports/tennis/australian-open/djokovic-says-agent-mistakenly-ticked-wrong-box-on-australia-travel-declaration/articleshow/88845613.cms The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos