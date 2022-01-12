What will the San Jose sharks do to Tomas Hertl?

Charles LeClaire-US TODAY Sports

As people discuss the future of former San Jose Shark Evander Kane, there is a bigger problem on the horizon for the Sharks: the contract status and future of Tomas Hertl.

The San Jose forward will be an unrestricted free agent at the end of the current NHL season, and there is no assurance that he will want to return to a team that has not made the playoffs in the past two seasons and a team that probably won’t show up in the postseason this year. Hertl leads the Sharks with 20 goals in 36 games played.

The Sharks are currently fifth in the weak Pacific Division, but that’s a mirage; the reality is Calgary Flames in fourth place has three games in hand over San Jose, and Edmonton in sixth place is one point behind the Sharks, but the Oilers have two games in hand. Likewise, seventh-placed Vancouver Canucks are four points behind San Jose, but the Canucks have two games in hand over the Sharks. By the time the schedule is even, San Jose could easily drop to seventh in the Pacific. Only the expansion Seattle Kraken (24 points) could be worse than the Sharks.

If they fall in the standings, the Sharks would finish at or near the bottom of the standings for the third consecutive season. And GM Doug Wilson — as personable and attentive as you’ll find in the top tier of hockey — is currently taking a break from his duties for health reasons. So it will be difficult for Hertl to re-sign with the only NHL organization he has ever known. The 28-year-old is in the prime of his life and he’s ready to take a sizable pay raise from the $5.625 million he’s making this season. There will definitely be a bidding race for his services. And he will have the chance to join a team that is currently front-runner to win a Stanley Cup.

Where should he return if he stays in San Jose next year? Yes, there are players worth building around – forwards Logan Couture and Timo Meier, and defenders Brent Burns, Erik Karlsson and Marc-Edouard Vlasic are proven talents – but the Sharks don’t have an elite goalkeeping duo in James Reimer and Adin Hill , and the lower part of their 12 group of attackers is a wasteland. Couture, Burns, Vlasic and Karlsson are all at least 31 years old. The core is in the back nine of their NHL careers, and no one in the Sharks organization is about to replace what they bring to the lineup.

If he chooses to remain a Shark, Hertl will have to carry a great burden, both on offense and in the locker room. As players like Couture (32), Burns (36), Vlasic (34) and Karlsson (31) begin to drop out as frontline performers, the burden on Hertl will increase. If he could get a job elsewhere, does he want to play an important but minor role and potentially give even more offense with better teammates? You would certainly understand if he wanted out. He wouldn’t be the first player to step down from the team that drafted him. It lies in the competitive nature of a player to be drawn to winning. That’s no guarantee in San Jose. That’s not how it used to be for the Sharks, but losing has consequences, and one of them is that you’re less attractive as a destination for free agents – both UFAs of other teams and their own UFAs.

It may be that Hertl prefers to stay in San Jose and try to be there when the Sharks round the corner and become Cup leaders again. But at this pivotal point in his career, Hertl should and will be a businessman first and foremost. He can finish this season and walk away for nothing. That should also play into the management of Sharks. Are you trading Hertl before the March 21 trade deadline? Who knows – maybe he’ll be a short-term tenant for a Cup contender and come back to San Jose in the summer. Stranger things have happened. But one thing is certain: the spotlight will shine brightly on Hertl until he makes a decision about his long-term status.

Stay in beautiful California and lose or leave the Sharks and choose a new employer that best suits his needs? The choice is not clear, but it will become clear in the coming months. Somehow, Hertl’s personal situation will soon come to a crossroads.