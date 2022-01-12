Sports
What will the San Jose sharks do to Tomas Hertl?
As people discuss the future of former San Jose Shark Evander Kane, there is a bigger problem on the horizon for the Sharks: the contract status and future of Tomas Hertl.
The San Jose forward will be an unrestricted free agent at the end of the current NHL season, and there is no assurance that he will want to return to a team that has not made the playoffs in the past two seasons and a team that probably won’t show up in the postseason this year. Hertl leads the Sharks with 20 goals in 36 games played.
The Sharks are currently fifth in the weak Pacific Division, but that’s a mirage; the reality is Calgary Flames in fourth place has three games in hand over San Jose, and Edmonton in sixth place is one point behind the Sharks, but the Oilers have two games in hand. Likewise, seventh-placed Vancouver Canucks are four points behind San Jose, but the Canucks have two games in hand over the Sharks. By the time the schedule is even, San Jose could easily drop to seventh in the Pacific. Only the expansion Seattle Kraken (24 points) could be worse than the Sharks.
If they fall in the standings, the Sharks would finish at or near the bottom of the standings for the third consecutive season. And GM Doug Wilson — as personable and attentive as you’ll find in the top tier of hockey — is currently taking a break from his duties for health reasons. So it will be difficult for Hertl to re-sign with the only NHL organization he has ever known. The 28-year-old is in the prime of his life and he’s ready to take a sizable pay raise from the $5.625 million he’s making this season. There will definitely be a bidding race for his services. And he will have the chance to join a team that is currently front-runner to win a Stanley Cup.
Where should he return if he stays in San Jose next year? Yes, there are players worth building around – forwards Logan Couture and Timo Meier, and defenders Brent Burns, Erik Karlsson and Marc-Edouard Vlasic are proven talents – but the Sharks don’t have an elite goalkeeping duo in James Reimer and Adin Hill , and the lower part of their 12 group of attackers is a wasteland. Couture, Burns, Vlasic and Karlsson are all at least 31 years old. The core is in the back nine of their NHL careers, and no one in the Sharks organization is about to replace what they bring to the lineup.
If he chooses to remain a Shark, Hertl will have to carry a great burden, both on offense and in the locker room. As players like Couture (32), Burns (36), Vlasic (34) and Karlsson (31) begin to drop out as frontline performers, the burden on Hertl will increase. If he could get a job elsewhere, does he want to play an important but minor role and potentially give even more offense with better teammates? You would certainly understand if he wanted out. He wouldn’t be the first player to step down from the team that drafted him. It lies in the competitive nature of a player to be drawn to winning. That’s no guarantee in San Jose. That’s not how it used to be for the Sharks, but losing has consequences, and one of them is that you’re less attractive as a destination for free agents – both UFAs of other teams and their own UFAs.
It may be that Hertl prefers to stay in San Jose and try to be there when the Sharks round the corner and become Cup leaders again. But at this pivotal point in his career, Hertl should and will be a businessman first and foremost. He can finish this season and walk away for nothing. That should also play into the management of Sharks. Are you trading Hertl before the March 21 trade deadline? Who knows – maybe he’ll be a short-term tenant for a Cup contender and come back to San Jose in the summer. Stranger things have happened. But one thing is certain: the spotlight will shine brightly on Hertl until he makes a decision about his long-term status.
Stay in beautiful California and lose or leave the Sharks and choose a new employer that best suits his needs? The choice is not clear, but it will become clear in the coming months. Somehow, Hertl’s personal situation will soon come to a crossroads.
Sources
2/ https://thehockeynews.com/news/what-will-the-san-jose-sharks-do-with-tomas-hertl
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]