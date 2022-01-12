



THE GAME: Oregon State heads to Los Angeles to play against two top-five teams, starting with a stop at the Galen Center to take on No. 5 USC on Thursday at 8 p.m. TELEVISION: The game will air on ESPNU with Roxy Bernstein and Adrian Branch calling the action. RADIO: The game will be broadcast live on Beaver Sports Radio Network with Mike Parker call the action. It can also be listened to online via this link. LIVE STATES: There will be live stats here clutch. TICKETS: Fans can get season tickets by visiting this clutch or call 541-737-2050. Single match tickets can be purchased here clutch. A “Weekend at Benny’s Plan” is also available for the nine games scheduled for Saturday and Sunday. Seats are assigned to “Best Available” for each game and can be purchased here clutch. FAST: This will be the first time Oregon State has played two different top-five teams in back-to-back games since 1971; at No. 1 UCLA on Feb. 19 (lost 94-64) and at No. 3 USC on Feb. 20 (lost 110-75)… The Beavers have shot better than 50% of the field in each of their last four games matches (53.8% average); the Beavers shot better than 50% of the field once in the first 10 games (43.0% average)… Roman Silva has averaged 11.0 points, 6.7 rebounds and 1.7 blocked shots, as he shot 82.4% (14-for-17) from the field in the past three games… Warith Alatishe has averaged 15.7 points, 6.3 rebounds and 2.0 steals over the last three games… Jarod Lucas has 25-for-27 from the free-throw line in the last five games … Dexter Akanno has gone 3-for-3 from beyond the arc in the past two games… Dashawn Davis is second in the Pac-12 in assists (4.92), sixth in steals (1.31) and eighth in assist/turnover ratio (2.00)… Maurice Calloo leads the team in free-throw percentage of 88.5% (23-for-26). vs. USC: Oregon State and USC meet for the 144th time with the Trojans leading the series 76-67, including a 40-24 lead in games played in Los Angeles. The teams split the series last season, each winning at their home site. Oregon State won 58-56 on Jan. 19 at Gill Coliseum, while USC bounced back for a 75-62 win at the Galen Center on Jan. 28. Jarod Lucas averaged 15.5 points and went 6-for-11 from outside the arc in the two games. LAST SEASON: The 2020-21 season was marked by one of the biggest runs in program history: Won nine straight road and neutral venue games, including the first Pac-12 Conference Tournament championship in program history.

Won an NCAA Tournament game and promoted to the Elite Eight for the first time since 1982.

Won three games in the NCAA tournament, giving the 1963 Final Four team the most tournament wins in the history of the program.

Ranked No. 20 in the latest coaches poll; it’s the first time the Beavers have been ranked in a poll since March 13, 1990.

Defeated five Top 25 teams, the most in a season since the 1975-76 team also won five from ranked opponents.

Beat a Top 25 team on the road for the first time since 1985 (at No. 21 Oregon).

Defeated four Top 25 teams in a neutral venue; the last time Oregon State defeated a ranked opponent in a neutral venue was in 1992 (vs. No. 25 BYU in Portland). Click the PDF for full game notes. OUR MISSION Oregon State Athletics strives to Bowl Eexcellent Aauthentic Visionary spupil-Athletes (Go BEAVS).

