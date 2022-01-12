Djokovic admits not to isolate after positive COVID test | tennis news

Novak Djokovic knew he had tested positive for COVID-19 when he attended a newspaper interview and photo shoot at his tennis center in Serbia last month, admitting he had made a mistake of judgment and should have gone into isolation immediately.

Djokovic has moved to clarify continued misinformation about his movements while contagious last month and errors on the travel document he used to enter Australia, where his visa was revoked and then reinstated in a COVID-19 vaccination saga that has overshadowed the days leading up to his illness into the Australian Open.

A statement was posted on Djokovics’ social media accounts as the men’s top tennis player held a practice session on Wednesday.

The nine-time and defending Australian Open champion is in limbo before the first tennis major of the year kicks off next Monday, a week after winning a legal battle that will allow him to stay in the country.

But he still faces the prospect of deportation for not having been vaccinated against COVID-19, a decision taken at the sole discretion of the Australian Immigration Minister if deemed in the public interest.

Reports emerged that Djokovic attended events in his native Serbia last month after testing positive on December 16, including presenting prizes to children on December 17.

There has also been speculation that mistakes on his immigration form could lead to the cancellation of his visa.

On the form, Djokovic said he had not traveled for 14 days before his flight to Australia. The athlete from Monte Carlo was seen in Spain and Serbia during that two-week period.

Djokovic described the speculation as hurtful and said he wanted to do something to allay wider community concerns about my presence in Australia.

Djokovic said he had taken rapid tests that were negative and that he was asymptomatic in the days before getting his positive result from an approved PRC test he took out of great caution after attending a basketball game on Dec. 14, where it was reported that some of the people tested positive.

The day after his claimed positive test in Serbia, Djokovic appeared at a youth tennis event and at a ceremony to honor him with stamps bearing his likeness, both apparently masked.

Human error

Djokovic, who did not mention the sealing ceremony, said he only received the PCR test result after attending the children’s tennis event.

But he admitted that he also went on to do an interview and photo shoot with the French sports newspaper LEquipe on December 18.

I felt obligated to continue but made sure to maintain social distancing and wear a mask except when my photo was taken, Djokovic said in the statement.

While I went home after the interview to sequester the required period, on reflection this was an error of judgment and accept that I should have reschedule the commitment.

He responded to the travel report by saying that it was submitted on his behalf by his support team and that my agent sincerely apologizes for the clerical error in checking the wrong box.

This was human error and certainly not intentional, he wrote. The team has provided additional information to the Australian government to clarify the matter.

Meanwhile, there is growing concern in the community as the number of COVID-19 cases rises.

The state of Victoria, whose capital Melbourne hosts the Australian Open, reported 21 deaths and 40,127 new cases on Wednesday.

Deputy Prime Minister James Merlino said the state’s health care system is under pressure, with about 6,600 workers out of work after testing positive or coming into close contact with a positive case, and new pandemic orders are coming into effect to Make booster shots mandatory for critical workers.

If Djokovic’s visa is revoked, his lawyers could go back to court to request a ban to avoid being forced to leave the country.