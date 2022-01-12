Sports
Djokovic admits not to isolate after positive COVID test | tennis news
Serbian tennis player flew into Melbourne a week ago and claimed a vaccine waiver due to a positive PCR test result.
Novak Djokovic knew he had tested positive for COVID-19 when he attended a newspaper interview and photo shoot at his tennis center in Serbia last month, admitting he had made a mistake of judgment and should have gone into isolation immediately.
Djokovic has moved to clarify continued misinformation about his movements while contagious last month and errors on the travel document he used to enter Australia, where his visa was revoked and then reinstated in a COVID-19 vaccination saga that has overshadowed the days leading up to his illness into the Australian Open.
A statement was posted on Djokovics’ social media accounts as the men’s top tennis player held a practice session on Wednesday.
The nine-time and defending Australian Open champion is in limbo before the first tennis major of the year kicks off next Monday, a week after winning a legal battle that will allow him to stay in the country.
But he still faces the prospect of deportation for not having been vaccinated against COVID-19, a decision taken at the sole discretion of the Australian Immigration Minister if deemed in the public interest.
Reports emerged that Djokovic attended events in his native Serbia last month after testing positive on December 16, including presenting prizes to children on December 17.
There has also been speculation that mistakes on his immigration form could lead to the cancellation of his visa.
On the form, Djokovic said he had not traveled for 14 days before his flight to Australia. The athlete from Monte Carlo was seen in Spain and Serbia during that two-week period.
Djokovic described the speculation as hurtful and said he wanted to do something to allay wider community concerns about my presence in Australia.
Djokovic said he had taken rapid tests that were negative and that he was asymptomatic in the days before getting his positive result from an approved PRC test he took out of great caution after attending a basketball game on Dec. 14, where it was reported that some of the people tested positive.
The day after his claimed positive test in Serbia, Djokovic appeared at a youth tennis event and at a ceremony to honor him with stamps bearing his likeness, both apparently masked.
Human error
Djokovic, who did not mention the sealing ceremony, said he only received the PCR test result after attending the children’s tennis event.
But he admitted that he also went on to do an interview and photo shoot with the French sports newspaper LEquipe on December 18.
I felt obligated to continue but made sure to maintain social distancing and wear a mask except when my photo was taken, Djokovic said in the statement.
While I went home after the interview to sequester the required period, on reflection this was an error of judgment and accept that I should have reschedule the commitment.
He responded to the travel report by saying that it was submitted on his behalf by his support team and that my agent sincerely apologizes for the clerical error in checking the wrong box.
This was human error and certainly not intentional, he wrote. The team has provided additional information to the Australian government to clarify the matter.
Meanwhile, there is growing concern in the community as the number of COVID-19 cases rises.
The state of Victoria, whose capital Melbourne hosts the Australian Open, reported 21 deaths and 40,127 new cases on Wednesday.
Deputy Prime Minister James Merlino said the state’s health care system is under pressure, with about 6,600 workers out of work after testing positive or coming into close contact with a positive case, and new pandemic orders are coming into effect to Make booster shots mandatory for critical workers.
If Djokovic’s visa is revoked, his lawyers could go back to court to request a ban to avoid being forced to leave the country.
Sources
2/ https://www.aljazeera.com/sports/2022/1/12/djokovic-admits-errors-as-australia-visa-saga-continues
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]