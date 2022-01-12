Kolkata, India, table tennis player Subham Kundu wins gold at US Open 2021

When Subham Kundu left his regular government job in Kolkata to pursue his passion for table tennis in the US, he had no idea how long the road to success would be. After 15 years on the Indian professional circuit, the 32-year-old sought greener pastures as a player and coach. Success soon came in the form of a gold in the U-3800 Doubles event of the US Open in December 2021, confirming his reason for switching shores. My Kolkata spoke to him about his journey, his victory and his playing days in Kolkata. Fragments from the conversation

My Kolkata: Tell us about your experience at the US Open

Subham Kundu: The 2021 US Open was one of the biggest tournaments I’ve played to date with over 700 participants, not just from the US, but all over the world. Winning a gold medal at such a prestigious tournament gives me a great feeling. I’m over the moon! I won gold in the U-3800 Doubles event of the US Open on December 19, 2021, with my partner Vishal Sivakumar.

Subham with his doubles partner Vishal Sivakumar at the US Open Courtesy: Subham Kundu

How long were you in Kolkata before moving to the US?

I have spent most of my life in Kolkata. From my education and my table tennis (TT) career to my previous job, they were all in Kolkata. I studied in St. Lawrence High School until class VI. The rest of my education was done from the Kalidhan Institution. I am a graduate of Heramba Chandra College (South City). Most of my relatives and friends are in Kolkata. I can definitely say that although I live in the United States, my heart is there in Kolkata.

Were you interested in TT from childhood? Tell us about your training here in Kolkata.

Yes, I started playing TT when I was 5 years old. I started my training at the Baisakhi Sangha Club in Tollygunge, just five minutes from my home. Tapan Chandra was my coach. Later I practiced at Sports Authority of India, Salt Lake. I used to train seven hours a day with an hour of fitness training.

Subham’s Precious Gold Medal Courtesy: Subham Kundu

Why did you move to the US from Kolkata?

From childhood, playing professional table tennis was my first career preference. I worked in the public sector in India for 10 years before moving to the US. I was never fond of the 10-to-6 jobs. I wanted to be with my game all my life. In 2018 I got an offer from the India Community Center Table Tennis (located in California) to play and train for them with the best players in the US. It was a difficult decision. On the one hand a permanent job with the government and on the other hand my passion. Of course my passion won and I flew to the US.

Do you worship anyone in TT?

Baisakhi Sangha is my club. Because it was close to my house, my father often took me there. One day he asked if I was interested in the game. I said ‘yes’ and so I started going to the club to play. There I saw famous players like Poulomi Ghatak, Nupur Santra and Indeebar Chatterjee playing. I was lucky enough to see them up close – to train and interact with them. Pomdi (Poulomi Ghatak) is definitely my idol because I followed her so closely from childhood. I’ve never seen anyone so committed. She has always focused on her goals. I learned a lot from her.

Where have you had a better experience – Kolkata or USA?

Well, Kolkata is the place where I grew up. I learned the game and played there. I played many local tournaments in Kolkata as well as intra and interstate tournaments. But there was always a pressure to perform. Now, here in the US, there is no such pressure. Now I just enjoy playing every tournament without any kind of coercion.

More than 700 participants took part in the US Open 2021 Courtesy: Subham Kundu

Did you want to compete in the Olympics and represent India?

The dream of every professional player is to play in the Olympics. Winning a medal is every athlete’s dream. But just as only a few players win medals in the Olympics, not everyone gets the chance to even qualify to compete in the biggest sporting event.

Who has been your greatest support?

My family. Without the support of my father, my mother and my sisters, my passion would have been suspended.

Subham would train at the Baisakhi Sangha Club in Tollygunge while he was in Kolkata. used to be Courtesy: Subham Kundu

What do you miss most about Calcutta?

Of course, the food! Especially ‘maayer hater ranna’, candy and the long add a sessions with friends and family.