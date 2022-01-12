New York Mets to ditch Keith Hernandez’s No. 17 jersey on July 9





The New York Mets will retire the No. 17 jersey from former first baseman Keith Hernandez, who is only the fourth player in franchise history to receive the honor. The ceremony is scheduled for Saturday, July 9, the team announced on Tuesday. Hernandez, who has been with the franchise for nearly three decades as a player and presenter, is second in the team’s history in batting average (.297) and has a franchise record six Gold Glove awards.

1 Related “I am very happy,” Hernandez said in a statement. “This is truly a special honor that will last a lifetime. … I was very emotional when … [owner] Steve [Cohen] called to let me know about the retirement number. This is the highest honor an organization can bestow on a player. I also want to thank the Mets fans, who have treated me like family since my arrival in 1983.” Hernandez joins Tom Seaver (41), Mike Piazza (31) and Jerry Koosman (36) as the only players whose numbers have been retired. The Mets also have retired numbers for managers Gil Hodges (14) and Casey Stengel (37). “Keith was the first captain in the team’s history and a great leader and catalyst for that 1986 championship team,” Cohen said in a statement. “He was a defensive wizard in the beginning and played late in games. We have pledged to continue to celebrate and honor our great history and this is another creditable step in that direction.” The five-time All-Star had a .310 batting average with 34 doubles, 13 home runs and 83 RBI’s, and led the National League with 94 walks during the Mets’ run to the World Series crown in 1986. He has served as broadcaster for the team since 1999.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.espn.com/mlb/story/_/id/33044751/new-york-mets-retire-no-17-jersey-keith-hernandez-july-9 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos