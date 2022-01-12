Sports
Novak Djokovic clarifies COVID-19 positive test timeline amid skepticism
Although an Australian court has ordered that Novak Djokovic be released from detention and his visa restored, the government still threatens to revoke his visa for a second time and deport him. Several reports during the lengthy trial have led tennis fans around the world to question the details of his positive COVID-19 test from last month.
The 20-time Grand Slam champion traveled to Australia after Victoria’s state authorities granted him a medical exemption from the country’s strict vaccination requirements. According to his lawyer, it was awarded because the tennis star tested positive for COVID-19 last month. However, upon arrival earlier this week, the Australian Border Force dismissed his waiver as invalid and banned him from entering the country.
Djokovic posted a message statement on his social media accounts on Wednesday from Australia, saying he wanted to “address the continued misinformation about my activities and attendance at events in December leading up to my positive PCR COVID test result.” Reports had emerged that the tennis star had attended events while positive for COVID-19 and that he had checked a box stating that he had not traveled in the past 14 days despite being seen in Spain and Serbia during that period , per the Associated Press.
Djokovic said in his statement that he attended a basketball game on Dec. 14 “after which it was reported that a number of people had tested positive for COVID 19.” He continued, saying he had no symptoms but was still doing a “rapid antigen test” two days later. Although that came back negative, he took “an official and approved PCR test that same day” (December 16).
Djokovic went on to attend a tennis event in Belgrade, but according to the rapid antigen test he took prior to the event, he was still negative.
“I was asymptomatic and feeling well, and I had not been notified of a positive PCR test result until after that event,” the statement read. Although he was scheduled for a The team photo shoot and interview at his tennis center in Belgrade, Djokovic has canceled all other events, but the long-term commitment to the The team interview.
Djokovic, who is looking for a record 21st Major Championship in Australia, said he kept his distance and masked except when his photo was taken, but admits he should have rescinded the commitment in retrospect.
Djokovic’s travel statement had also raised questions, and he passed responsibility to his agent in that matter, saying his agent apologized for “the clerical error of ticking the wrong box about my previous trip before coming to Australia. “
“This was human error and certainly not intentional. We live in challenging times in a global pandemic and sometimes these mistakes can happen. Today my team provided additional information to the Australian Government to clarify this matter.”
The statement comes after two Australian newscasters went viral over doubts about possible mistakes in Djokovic’s visa application, seemingly unaware that their off-air dressing of the tennis legend was being recorded.
“Any way you look at it, Novak Djokovic is a lying, sneaky ass —-,” said Melbourne’s 7NEWS presenter Rebecca Mordern.
Djokovic’s father had spoken out about how his son’s case ‘has been closed’.
“The whole situation regarding Novak Djokovic has been closed by the decision of the Australian court,” Srdjan Djokovic told Bosnian Serb TV channel RTRS on Tuesday. He continued, saying: according to the AP“An Australian court and an independent judge have determined, after seven hours of investigating all the facts, that there are no ambiguities and that Novak is free to enter Australia and do his job.”
Djokovic has started practicing for the Australian Open since his appeal this week.
