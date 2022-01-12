Sports
Mass. HS Boys Hockey – Division 3 Highlights: Hopedale Scores Big Win on the Road; Nashoba also undefeated in the central mass.
Hopedale has been one of the hottest teams in Massachusetts for most of the past two seasons, and the Raiders kept that rolling with a 3-1 road win from Hockey Night over Boston’s previous top-ranked Division 4 team, Sandwich.
The co-op team received major contributions from its Milford players such as Brady Butler and Cam Collins each had a goal and an assist, and Sean McGee had the other purpose. Hopedale (5-0) is undefeated and will head back into the 2020 postseason.
* The Raiders also cleared an early two-goal deficit by beating Northbridge 5-2 in a Russell Conference game. Will Piet led to the comeback with the first goal, then broke the tie with 3:33 remaining. Brady Butler had a goal and two assists, and Cam Collins a goal and assist for the Raiders.
* Kameron Pierce had a hat-trick and assist, and Nashoba doubled Wachusett, 6-3, in a Roy Conference game to go unbeaten. Joseph Quinn a goal and two assists for the Wolves.
* Methuen had a big week on the ice with three straight wins, starting with a 3-2 lead over Bedford in the Dual County/Merrimack Valley 3. Noah Kneeland had a goal and assist, and Owen Kneeland a goal for the Rangers. Next up was a 4-2 win over Dracut/Tyngsboro led by Jack Allards two goals. Danny Field and Owen Kneeland had the others. The Rangers then stepped out of the league to beat Shawsheen 5-1 and avenge their only loss of the season. Owen Kneeland scored twice, with Allard, Cole Lambert and Owen Sullivan collect the others. Owen OBrien got the win in goal and added an assist.
* Dracut/Tyngsboro scored a 2-1 nonleague overtime win over Littleton/Bromfield at Nathan Freeloves goal 1:24 in the extra session, Freelove also had an assist on Tommy Workmans goal.
* Ruggero Bottos first goal of the season helped Cambridge Dracut/Tyngsboro, 2-1.
* Bedford beat Haverhill 2-0 to score freshman goals James Nichol and Charles Demeo.
* Lynnfield took command of the Cape Ann League with two wins, including a 6-2 win over Newburyport. Tyler Scoppettuolo scored a few goals for the Pioneers, and Will Norton and Nick Lucich added their first varsity numbers. Chase Carneys hat-trick propelled the Pioneers to a 5-1 victory over Hamilton-Wenham.
* Connor Rumphi led a balanced attack with a goal and assist, and Triton defeated Amesbury 4-3. Josh Hersey, Quinn Fidler and Braeden McDonald had the other goals.
* Alex Infanger scored twice and Evan Monaghan made 12 saves before the shutout when Medway defeated Bellingham 4-0 in the Tri-Valley League.
* John Walen (two goals, two assists) and Shane Willis (goal, three assists) had big games and Southeastern remained undefeated in the Mayflower League by beating Upper Cape 7-1. Nolan Sturdevant added three assists for the Hawks. Brady Gomes, Keagan Bunker, Matt English, and Danny Manning also scored, and Ryan LeBaron and Dylan Quinn (14 combined saves) split the shutout.
* Robbie Hanna had a hat-trick and assist, and Hanover overtook Pembroke 6-2 in the Patriot League. The Hawks’ attack also went wild in an 11–0 win over North Quincy, in which 11 players scored each goal.
* Bishop Stang drove past St. Joseph Prep, 9-0, at the Catholic Central behind two goals apiece from Justin Gouveia, Quinn Pine and Seamus Marshall.
* Braedin Dobek had two goals and two assists, and East Longmeadow defeated Berry Division rival Minnechaug 5-4 in overtime. Aidan Asher and Theodore Kuhn each had a goal and an assist, and Alek Narreau a goal for the Spartans.
* Christopher Torres scored twice and West Springfield continued his hot game with a 4-1 nonleague win over Worcester. CJ Labonte and Owen Hall added goals, and Kaden Navone made 18 saves for the Terriers. In a 9-2 win over Agawam, Luke Castor and Cam Collette led the Terriers by a few goals apiece. West Side also beat Tri-Town (Conn.), 4-0, thanks to Navone’s 25 saves and two goals from Hall.
* In the Wright Division, Easthampton broke out for four goals in the third period to get away from Mount Everett, 5-1. Ethan Marowitz and Zach Roy led the outburst for the Eagles with a goal and an assist.
* Jimmy OKeefe and Connor Lavery scored and North Middlesex rallied for 2-2 with Westboro.
* Essex Tech doubled Lexington, 4-2, in nonleague play as David Egan (to help), Logan Casey, Brady Leonard and Ryan Lariviere had the goals.
* Chris Andrade deserved the shutout and Stoughton/Brockton scored goals from Aidan Obrock, Joe McNulty, Colin Alessic and Sean Farley to defeat Cardinal Spellman 4-0.
