Panther Men’s Basketball Rally For Overtime Victory Over Sycamores





CEDAR FALLS, Iowa — UNI men’s basketball overcame a 17-point deficit in the second half on Tuesday night as the Panthers rallied to defeat Indiana State Sycamore 80-74 in overtime at the McLeod Center. The Panthers’ record rises to 8-7 during the season and as UNI took the Missouri Valley Conference (MVC) victory for the fourth consecutive time to improve to 4-1 in the league. Indiana State drops to 8-7 and 1-2 in conference action. UNI struggled to keep the ball in the first half, allowing the Sycamores to score in the transition from early turnovers. Indiana State also found success from outside the arc with 6 three-point baskets in the first 20 minutes of play. UNI would score within one run with 3 minutes left before halftime, but the Sycamores extended their lead late by scoring on 4 of 7 possessions to end the half and send the Panthers into the locker room trailing by 38-30. Indiana State took a 17-point lead with 13:55 left in the second period before the UNI offense started to find its rhythm. noah carter knocked down 4 shots from range as the Panthers began clamping down the glass with 6 offensive rebounds in the second frame. By forcing 9 Sycamore turnovers in the second half, UNI even pulled a Nate Heise three-point field goal to tie the game at 65. In the closing seconds of regulation, with the state of Indiana leading by 2 points on a pair of free throws, AJ Green sent the game to overtime on a mid-range jumper with 18 seconds left. With the Sycamores in big trouble in the extra stanza, the Panthers held Indiana state by just 2 points on one field goal made, putting the game away by 6 points from Heise, as well as a pair Bring Berhow free throws. With the win, head coach Ben Jacobson earned his 164th win in MVC competition, passing former Creighton/Saint Louis coach Eddie Hickey for third in league history. Carter led the way for UNI with a 17-point performance, his fifth consecutive conference game with at least 15 points scored. Green posted 16 points for the Panthers, including a perfect 6-for-6 ledger at the free-throw line. Bowen Born scored another season high by scoring for the second consecutive game with 14 points, and provided a team-high 5 assists. Berhow posted 7 points and 8 rebounds for UNI, while Austin Phyfea blocked 2 shots in defence. PANTHER COMMENTS below Ben Jacobson , the Panthers are now 27-14 in play against MVC programs with a freshman head coach. UNI is also 15-6 during that period when he faced a first-year MVC head coach for the first time.

UNI is 72-8 in games when the offense scores 80 or more points under Ben Jacobson.

The Panthers have won 4 consecutive games for the first time since they won 6 consecutive games in late January/February 2020.

Tuesday marked UNI's first overtime game since February 27, 2021, when the Panthers defeated Illinois state on the road.

Bring Berhow moved to 34th on UNI's all-time scorer list with 1,053 points, past Johnny Moran (2008-12).

Austin Phyfea is 60 points away from passing his father, Steve Phyfe, in career points scored for the Panthers (853). Steve Phyfe, who played with UNI from 1987-90 and was part of the first-ever NCAA Division I Tournament team in 1990, scored 912 career points for the Panthers, placing him 55th in the history of the program.

Tywhon Pickford's 4 points against Indiana State takes him to 80th on the program's all-time scoring list with 709 career points.

Noah Carter's 17-point effort against the Sycamores pushes him into the top 100 all-time scoring list in UNI men's basketball history with 591 career points. NEXT ONE The Panthers return to action on the road in Southern Illinois on January 15. Tip-off is scheduled at 7 p.m.

