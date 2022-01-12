On-field uncertainty is welcome, off-field it can be disturbing

These are stimulating days for Test cricket. In New Zealand, Bangladesh win their first Test there for arguably the most historically significant recent event. And in South Africa, just when the question is, how can this Indian team be beaten? was asked, the hosts show how. The Ashes, meanwhile, is no whitewash, England’s last wicket pair holding on to ensure that.

Bangladesh lost the next Test in an at bat, England could go back to typing in the final Test and India could show South Africa who’s boss in the Cape Town decider. But it does not matter. For a few brief shining moments, the underdogs had surprised us and made us feel good about ourselves.

The uncertainty off the pitch due to Covid-19 may be troubling, but the uncertainty on the pitch, the unexpected, is the foundation of competitive sport. The race doesn’t always go to the fast etc.

Does Australias Ashes’ victory mean that their cricketers are now forgiven for their crass behavior and for discrediting the game with their lawful behavior in South Africa not so long ago? Steve Smith, captain when some players used unfair tactics (Sandpapergate), who was then banned, was back as captain for a test when Pat Cummins had to withdraw. But it’s more interesting than that.

Image change

Australia is a proud sports nation and nothing gives them more pride than beating England at cricket. Under new skipper Cummins they have not only done that, they have also looked un-Australian (in a good way) by being mostly well-mannered and applauding their opponents. Perhaps this has confused England more than their bowling! As the writer Greg Baum has pointed out, Australians have subtly deviated from the harsh but fair formulation of the past suggesting that these terms are mutually exclusive, and are playing hard. and honestly. If so, it’s a commentary on the effect a captain can have on a team.

Eliminate racism

In South Africa, the Social Justice and Nation-Building (SJN) Commission concluded in a 235-page report that the government of Cricket South Africa, current director Graeme Smith, head coach Mark Boucher and AB de Villiers were all guilty of racial prejudice . Institutional racism is a major problem that the former apartheid country has been dealing with for decades and, if we are to believe the Commission, it will take time to eradicate it completely.

I remember Omar Henry, the first modern colored player to play for South Africa, leaning against a wall outside the stadium after a day playing in a Test in the 1992-93 series. I’m waiting for my son to pick me up, he said, and when I asked him about the team bus, he fell silent. I didn’t fully understand the implications at the time. Many of the later players have since gone public with their stories.

Institutional racism is also what England’s First Class player Azeem Rafiqs televised on a committee put forward. Majoritarianism is not unique to cricket teams, it is also a shortcoming of governments and nations. It’s helpful to point out that until the big picture is corrected, the smaller pictures will remain skewed. But it can be argued that solving the problem at different levels, sporting, cultural, literary and educational, can also be a way of clarifying the big picture.

In the short term, cricket is related to Covid-19. It has done quite well here with bubbles, quarantines, security requirements and the cooperation of the majority of stakeholders from players to spectators. However, in the long run there are issues such as player behaviour, racism, following the revelation by Australian youth cricketer Jamie Mitchell that he was sexually assaulted by an official while on tour, predatory behavior by coaches and officials.

There is something about the pandemic that encourages introspection, either as an individual, or, as in this case, as a sport. What we once thought unimportant becomes significant, and what was once considered unimportant takes on greater proportions. If player behavior with the Ashes has come as a surprise, it may have to do with the fact that rival captains Joe Root and Cummins are essentially non-confrontational men; the Australian has said he prefers to keep the energy for his bowling.

Respect for opponent

It takes two hands to clap. John McEnroe, the one-time tennis bad boy, never behaved badly when playing Bjorn Borg because it was wasted effort, and also because, as McEnroe said, he respected Borg. Respect for an opponent was one of the unwritten rules of cricket, now formalized in the preamble laws.

Ironically, sledding, once identified with Australian cricket (with India at the other end of the spectrum) is now also an Indian strategy. If you can’t beat them, join them!