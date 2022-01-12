Teen tennis star Leylah Fernandez follows Osaka path, Williams paved – Sportico.com

Teenage tennis star Leylah Fernandez, who quickly became a fan favorite during her run to the US Open final last fall, has agreed to a multi-year partnership with Youth Athletes United, the parent company behind the youth sports franchises Soccer Stars, Amazing Athletes, TGA Premier Sports and Jump Bunch.

Fernandez will create co-branded tennis and fitness clinics and classes, serving as the first-ever brand ambassador and complementing its burgeoning endorsement portfolio. In the wake of her US Open success last year, the breakthrough 19-year-old signed an endorsement deal with Canadian airline Flair Airlines. She announced a partnership with Canadian clothing company Lululemon just before the 2022 Australian Open and also has deals with Asics, Babolat, telecommunications company Telcel and cosmetics company Birchbox.

For Fernandez, Youth Athletes United’s deal is as much about signaling her business intentions as it is sports.

“I’ve always had dreams, not just in tennis, but [about] what I can do with tennis: I want to make a difference to the younger generation, I want to help people … and I want to build my brand around that,” Fernandez said in an interview.

Her partnership with Youth Athletes United will focus specifically on TGA Premier Sports, one of the nation’s largest recreational and youth tennis and golf franchisees, and multi-sports organization Amazing Athletes. TGA Premier Sports, which has franchises in the US, Canada and Spain, was acquired by Youth Athletes United in November as the parent company sold its stake in the $19 billion youth sports market.

Through the deal, Fernandez, who is of Ecuadorian and Filipino descent, also hopes to increase the number of free tennis programs in communities without access to the sport. Its branded programs will be multilingual and will not be limited to tennis lessons; they will include football and general training and fitness programs. Fernandez’s father and coach, Jorge, is a former professional football player.

Adam Geisler, CEO of Youth Athletes United, declined to disclose details of Fernandez’s deal, but said she has “invested both time and effort over the long term”.

While Fernandez followed in the footsteps of fellow Canadian tennis pros and Flair ambassadors Felix Auger Aliassime, 21, and Eugenie Bouchard, 27, with her airline deal, she points to sponsorship moguls such as Naomi Osaka and Serena Williams as the inspiration behind her broader business approach.

“When I started playing tennis, my role model was always [former Belgian tennis player] Justine Henin, but then I started learning a little more about the company. I started looking at Billie Jean King – how she could influence the sport – and Serena and Venus Williams, how they have influenced not only the sport but also the business side,” Fernandez said in an interview. “Then you see Naomi Osaka exactly do the same: their beliefs in tennis, [knowing] what they want to achieve with their platform and give their opinion. I still have a lot to learn, but it is a good example to see how they are successful in business and in tennis.”

Faces like Osaka and Fernandez have come into the spotlight at an opportune moment. The sport has always had an international stamina, but the chances for approval have long been dominated by the Williams sisters. As both Serena and Venus begin to give way to a new generation of tennis talent, there is an opening in the tennis sponsorship world for other young stars. And while Osaka, now the world’s highest-paid female athlete with more than $50 million in sponsorship revenue, may be the heir, there seems to be plenty of room for others to join her.

Fernandez hopes to capitalize on her newfound fame and popular appeal, just as Osaka did when she rose to the limelight after her maiden Grand Slam win in 2018 and as Fernandez’ fellow teenage US Open finalist (and eventual champion) ) Emma Raducanu has also done. The British Raducanu has already added British Airways, Evian, Tiffany’s and Dior to its portfolio, in addition to Nike and Wilson.

Fernandez said she sees her tennis success as the key to opening the door to opportunities outside of her sport — opportunities she hopes will continue to exist. “I don’t want to give too much away, but I don’t want to be known just as a tennis player, because I’m not just a tennis player,” she said.