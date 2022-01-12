Mleczko, Olympic Hockey Gold Medalist, Honored by New Canaan Country School





AJ Mleczko, who won an Olympic gold medal as part of the United States ice hockey team in 1998, will be honored with the New Canaan Country Schools Alumni Award later this school year.

Mleczko, who graduated from the NCCS in 1990, is now a hockey commentator for the NHL on ESPN, the Islanders on MSG and the Olympics on NBC. She made broadcasting history in 2018 when she became the first woman to work as an analyst for an NHL game on NBC Sports.

A world-class athlete, accomplished team leader, respected sports professional and devoted wife, daughter and mother, it gives me great pride to recognize AJ Mleczko for her numerous achievements, said Aaron Cooper, principal of the NCCS school in a press release.

The Alumni Award is presented annually to an alumna or alumnus who has had the courage and confidence to make a positive contribution to the world. After graduating from NCCS, Mleczko played for Taft School and Harvard University, where she helped lead the Crimson to a national title in 1999. That year, she became the second winner of the Patty Kazmaier Award, which is presented annually to the best female university. ice hockey player in the United States. During her eight-year international hockey career, Mleczko helped the 1998 United States women’s team to its first Olympic women’s hockey gold medal in Nagano, Japan. She played in all six games and contributed two goals and two assists. She also played on the 2002 team that earned the silver medal at the Salt Lake City Olympics. As part of her broadcasting career, Mleczko has filmed five Olympic Games, including the 2018 Winter Games in PyeongChang, South Korea. She has also covered hockey for Turner, New England Sports Network (NESN), Universal Sports and the NHL Network. Mlezcko was inducted into the New England Womens Hall of Fame in 2002 and the National Polish-American Sports Hall of Fame in 2019. She and her husband, Jason Griswold, have four children, Finley, Jaime, Sam and Oliver, and live in Concord, Massachusetts. [email protected]; @dstewartsports

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.stamfordadvocate.com/sports/article/Mleczko-Olympic-hockey-gold-medalist-honored-by-16768085.php The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos