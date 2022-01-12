Sports
Jabari Smith scores 25, No. 4 Auburn wins 81-77 over No. 24 Alabama
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. Jabari Smith scored a career-high 25 points and Allen Flanigan made four last-minute free throws to lead No. 4 Auburn to an 81-77 win over No. 24 Alabama at Coleman Coliseum Tuesday.
“You win in Alabama, you make history,” coach Auburn Bruce Pearl said. “Jabari Smith showed why he is such a great player. All he cares about is winning.”
Flanigan’s foul shots, wedged between his defensive rebound, broke a 77-77 tie after Alabama’s 14-0 run wiped out the Tigers’ lead 73-59.
“Just stay focused, be confident, take the shot and ignore the crowd,” Flanigan said. “Stay locked in and stop, and the rest will come. I knew it would come to the last minutes. Finally bounce back, make stops and knock down free throws.”
The Tigers (15-1) won their 12th in a row and improved to 4-0 in the SEC. They are now tied with Davidson for the longest active winning streak in college basketball.
“We won the game with our defense, by making stops,” said Pearl. “I think our defense saved us late.”
“That was the main message within the huddle,” Flanigan said. “Lie down, get up, jump back and run on the break.”
Dylan Cardwell’s blocked shot with 13 seconds left secured Auburn’s victory, the Tigers’ third in Tuscaloosa in the past six seasons. Auburn kept the home side without a field goal in eight attempts in the final four minutes.
Cardwell and Smith blocked four shots each.
“His physicality was tremendous,” said Pearl of Cardwell, who added six points and six rebounds while filling in for Walker Kessler, who made a mistake in 13 minutes.
The more than 1,000 Auburn fans in attendance were so vocal that the Alabama staff were forced to turn up the music volume during timeouts to drown out the cries of “Let’s go Auburn.”
“The Auburn family turned out,” Pearl said. “Our fans travel and it’s exciting. It’s a great recognition of our program. This is our rival. Our fans now travel like Kentucky fans.”
Wendell Green Jr. scored 19 points, KD Johnson scored 13 and grabbed a game-high eight rebounds, and Flanigan added 10 points.
The Tigers came out on top in the second half, taking a 10-point lead over Cardwell’s follow-up slam and a three-pointer from Green.
Green’s steal and reverse layup extended the Tigers’ lead to 61-49 before an 8-0 Alabama run narrowed Auburn’s lead to 61-57.
Green took over in a 9-0 run that restored Auburn’s double-digit lead, fed Cardwell for a dunk, split two defenders for a reverse layup, then hit a deep three-pointer.
Smith’s corner 3-pointer gave Auburn a 73-59 lead with 7:57 to play before Alabama scored 14 straight points to make it 73-73 with 4:04 to play.
“We knew it was going to be difficult,” Smith said. “We knew it was going to be a hostile environment. We just had to stick together and not let the flight bother us. They fired some big shots and the crowd went in. We just had to look back at what brought us 14 points ahead .”
Smith scored 13 points in the first half to help Auburn take a 40-35 lead. Smith scored 11 of the Tigers’ first 23 runs.
Devan Cambridge an alley-oop pass from Green ended to end a 6-0 run that gave the Tigers a 29-23 lead.
Johnson helped Auburn build his biggest lead of the half at 34-25 by hitting a deep three-pointer, then stealing, making a mistake and taking both free throws.
Cambridge tapped in on a teammate’s miss with one second to go to give the Tigers a five-point lead at the break.
Auburn ends its two-game road trip Saturday at Ole Miss at 7:30 p.m. CT on SEC Network.
“If you beat a ranked team on the road, you’ve really done something,” Pearl said.
Jeff Shearer is a Senior Writer at AuburnTigers.com. Follow him on Twitter: @jeff_shearer
Sources
2/ https://auburntigers.com/news/2022/1/11/mens-basketball-jabari-smith-scores-25-no-4-auburn-wins-81-77-at-no-4-alabama.aspx
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]