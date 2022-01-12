Jabari Smith scores 25, No. 4 Auburn wins 81-77 over No. 24 Alabama

Next game: and Ole Miss 15-1-2022 | 19:30 CT SEC network

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. Jabari Smith scored a career-high 25 points and Allen Flanigan made four last-minute free throws to lead No. 4 Auburn to an 81-77 win over No. 24 Alabama at Coleman Coliseum Tuesday.

“You win in Alabama, you make history,” coach Auburn Bruce Pearl said. “ Jabari Smith showed why he is such a great player. All he cares about is winning.”

Flanigan’s foul shots, wedged between his defensive rebound, broke a 77-77 tie after Alabama’s 14-0 run wiped out the Tigers’ lead 73-59.

“Just stay focused, be confident, take the shot and ignore the crowd,” Flanigan said. “Stay locked in and stop, and the rest will come. I knew it would come to the last minutes. Finally bounce back, make stops and knock down free throws.”

The Tigers (15-1) won their 12th in a row and improved to 4-0 in the SEC. They are now tied with Davidson for the longest active winning streak in college basketball.

“We won the game with our defense, by making stops,” said Pearl. “I think our defense saved us late.”

“That was the main message within the huddle,” Flanigan said. “Lie down, get up, jump back and run on the break.”

Dylan Cardwell’s blocked shot with 13 seconds left secured Auburn’s victory, the Tigers’ third in Tuscaloosa in the past six seasons. Auburn kept the home side without a field goal in eight attempts in the final four minutes.

Cardwell and Smith blocked four shots each.

“His physicality was tremendous,” said Pearl of Cardwell, who added six points and six rebounds while filling in for Walker Kessler , who made a mistake in 13 minutes.

The more than 1,000 Auburn fans in attendance were so vocal that the Alabama staff were forced to turn up the music volume during timeouts to drown out the cries of “Let’s go Auburn.”

“The Auburn family turned out,” Pearl said. “Our fans travel and it’s exciting. It’s a great recognition of our program. This is our rival. Our fans now travel like Kentucky fans.”

Wendell Green Jr. scored 19 points, KD Johnson scored 13 and grabbed a game-high eight rebounds, and Flanigan added 10 points.

The Tigers came out on top in the second half, taking a 10-point lead over Cardwell’s follow-up slam and a three-pointer from Green.

Green’s steal and reverse layup extended the Tigers’ lead to 61-49 before an 8-0 Alabama run narrowed Auburn’s lead to 61-57.

Green took over in a 9-0 run that restored Auburn’s double-digit lead, fed Cardwell for a dunk, split two defenders for a reverse layup, then hit a deep three-pointer.

Smith’s corner 3-pointer gave Auburn a 73-59 lead with 7:57 to play before Alabama scored 14 straight points to make it 73-73 with 4:04 to play.

“We knew it was going to be difficult,” Smith said. “We knew it was going to be a hostile environment. We just had to stick together and not let the flight bother us. They fired some big shots and the crowd went in. We just had to look back at what brought us 14 points ahead .”

Smith scored 13 points in the first half to help Auburn take a 40-35 lead. Smith scored 11 of the Tigers’ first 23 runs.

Devan Cambridge an alley-oop pass from Green ended to end a 6-0 run that gave the Tigers a 29-23 lead.

Johnson helped Auburn build his biggest lead of the half at 34-25 by hitting a deep three-pointer, then stealing, making a mistake and taking both free throws.

Cambridge tapped in on a teammate’s miss with one second to go to give the Tigers a five-point lead at the break.

“If you beat a ranked team on the road, you’ve really done something,” Pearl said.