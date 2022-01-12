Frazier resigns in win over Huskers

Highlights | Box score (PDF)

In a back-and-forth affair in Nebraska on Tuesday night, the Illinois basketball went on to go undefeated in the conference game, beating the Cornhuskers 81-71. After a tie with four minutes to go, de Illini closed the game with a 16-6 run, fueled by Trent Frazier and Omar Payne .

Frazier finished the night with a season high of 29 points, shooting 50% from the field and a three-point reach. Frazier’s free throw was crucial as he finished 8-10 off the line.

While Kofi Cockburn checked the paint early in the game and scored 16 points, Payne relieved Cockburn in the closing minutes and scored eight points in 10 minutes. Payne’s four free throws and four blocks helped the Illini run away from the Huskers in the closing minutes of the game.

The Illini’s presence on the inside dominated the game as they scored 44 points in the paint and 42 rebounds, 15 of which were on the attacking side. Cockburn recorded his ninth double-double of the season with 13 rebounds while Coleman Hawkins added eight and Payne took five.

Nebraska’s offense started the game strong, making all three their first three-point attempts. While Jacob Grandison made an early layup for Illinois, the Cornhuskers took an 11-2 lead in the first three minutes.

Cockburn also got involved early on, laying up right after Nebraska’s third three, but Derrick Walker also layup on next possession. Another Nebraska Trey Fell Before Alfonso Plummer got hot and sunk two jumpers while Frazier lay up to get inside six.

Bryce McGowens got an and-1 on a Hawkins error before the Illini went for a run. Grandison drove a three assisted by Frazier and Grandison passed it to Cockburn for a dunk. On the other hand, Frazier stole the ball and then made the fast break layup to narrow Nebraska’s lead to 19-17.

The Cornhuskers ended a two-minute scoring drought with a layup, but Cockburn came right back with a short jumper. After a defensive rebound from Cockburn, Grandison stopped for a jumper to tie it up. A turnover from the Cornhuskers led to a layup for Cockburn as the Illini took their first lead of the night.

Frazier kept up the momentum on the Illinois side and made a short jump followed a minute later by a three from Plummer. McGowens ended the Illini’s 11-0 run with a pair of free throws on a shooting error. But, Luke Goode grip on offensive rebound on the next trip down that led to a three-pointer from Frazier.

But after an explosive run, the Illini were scoreless for the rest of the half as the Cornhuskers took over in the final five minutes. Nebraska made a few layups followed by a jumper and then a three-pointer to retake the lead. A pair of free throws at the end of the half gave the Cornhuskers a 34-31 lead at halftime.

Both teams exchanged shots from the break when Walker made a layup and Cockburn had a slam and then a layup. But Nebraska grabbed consecutive offensive rebounds and used a jumper and then a dunk to maintain a four-point lead. Frazier and Alonzo Verge Jr. each made layups before Frazier got de Illini within one run with an and-1.

Cockburn grabbed a rebound on the next defensive trip, then Grandison drove to the ring to give Illinois the first lead of the half. Nebraska quickly took it back when Kobe Webster hit a fast jumper and Eduardo Andre made a layup of an Illinois turnover.

The Illini bigs took the lead back when Payne shorted, then hit a couple of free throws after grabbing his own rebound. Hawkins then checked back into the game and tipped a shot to the rim on a miss by Cockburn. Illinois continued a strong defensive piece as Frazier got a steal and then drove down for a layup to rise 51-47.

After another two minutes of scoring drought from the Huskers, Verge Jr. laid up, but Frazier countered with a pair of free throws. CJ Wilcher hit a three to get Nebraska within one run, but the teams continued to exchange shots for a few minutes, while Illinois held on to a small lead.

With about five minutes to go, Frazier cleared his second three of the night, but the Huskers fired back again when McGowens dunked the ball and then split free throws on next possession. Grandison dropped a three, but a layup from Walker narrowed Illinois’ lead to 65-63.

While McGowens balanced things out with free throws, Payne checked back into play and fed the Illini. After a return from Hawkins, Payne blocked his fourth shot of the game and then dunked on the other side. After a defensive stop, Frazier drove to the ring and found Williams for an open three.

Nebraska had a few more free throws, but Payne committed an error on the next offensive trip and made both shots. Frazier blocked Verge Jr. on next possession and then made the game ice cold with a three and a pair of free throws with 40 seconds left.

Illinois will be back at the State Farm Center Friday night to receive Michigan at 8 p.m. CT.

POST GAME COMMENTS