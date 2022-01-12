Sports
Frazier resigns in win over Huskers
Highlights | Box score (PDF)
In a back-and-forth affair in Nebraska on Tuesday night, the Illinois basketball went on to go undefeated in the conference game, beating the Cornhuskers 81-71. After a tie with four minutes to go, de Illini closed the game with a 16-6 run, fueled by Trent Frazier and Omar Payne.
Frazier finished the night with a season high of 29 points, shooting 50% from the field and a three-point reach. Frazier’s free throw was crucial as he finished 8-10 off the line.
While Kofi Cockburn checked the paint early in the game and scored 16 points, Payne relieved Cockburn in the closing minutes and scored eight points in 10 minutes. Payne’s four free throws and four blocks helped the Illini run away from the Huskers in the closing minutes of the game.
The Illini’s presence on the inside dominated the game as they scored 44 points in the paint and 42 rebounds, 15 of which were on the attacking side. Cockburn recorded his ninth double-double of the season with 13 rebounds while Coleman Hawkins added eight and Payne took five.
Nebraska’s offense started the game strong, making all three their first three-point attempts. While Jacob Grandison made an early layup for Illinois, the Cornhuskers took an 11-2 lead in the first three minutes.
Cockburn also got involved early on, laying up right after Nebraska’s third three, but Derrick Walker also layup on next possession. Another Nebraska Trey Fell Before Alfonso Plummer got hot and sunk two jumpers while Frazier lay up to get inside six.
Bryce McGowens got an and-1 on a Hawkins error before the Illini went for a run. Grandison drove a three assisted by Frazier and Grandison passed it to Cockburn for a dunk. On the other hand, Frazier stole the ball and then made the fast break layup to narrow Nebraska’s lead to 19-17.
The Cornhuskers ended a two-minute scoring drought with a layup, but Cockburn came right back with a short jumper. After a defensive rebound from Cockburn, Grandison stopped for a jumper to tie it up. A turnover from the Cornhuskers led to a layup for Cockburn as the Illini took their first lead of the night.
Frazier kept up the momentum on the Illinois side and made a short jump followed a minute later by a three from Plummer. McGowens ended the Illini’s 11-0 run with a pair of free throws on a shooting error. But, Luke Goode grip on offensive rebound on the next trip down that led to a three-pointer from Frazier.
But after an explosive run, the Illini were scoreless for the rest of the half as the Cornhuskers took over in the final five minutes. Nebraska made a few layups followed by a jumper and then a three-pointer to retake the lead. A pair of free throws at the end of the half gave the Cornhuskers a 34-31 lead at halftime.
Both teams exchanged shots from the break when Walker made a layup and Cockburn had a slam and then a layup. But Nebraska grabbed consecutive offensive rebounds and used a jumper and then a dunk to maintain a four-point lead. Frazier and Alonzo Verge Jr. each made layups before Frazier got de Illini within one run with an and-1.
Cockburn grabbed a rebound on the next defensive trip, then Grandison drove to the ring to give Illinois the first lead of the half. Nebraska quickly took it back when Kobe Webster hit a fast jumper and Eduardo Andre made a layup of an Illinois turnover.
The Illini bigs took the lead back when Payne shorted, then hit a couple of free throws after grabbing his own rebound. Hawkins then checked back into the game and tipped a shot to the rim on a miss by Cockburn. Illinois continued a strong defensive piece as Frazier got a steal and then drove down for a layup to rise 51-47.
After another two minutes of scoring drought from the Huskers, Verge Jr. laid up, but Frazier countered with a pair of free throws. CJ Wilcher hit a three to get Nebraska within one run, but the teams continued to exchange shots for a few minutes, while Illinois held on to a small lead.
With about five minutes to go, Frazier cleared his second three of the night, but the Huskers fired back again when McGowens dunked the ball and then split free throws on next possession. Grandison dropped a three, but a layup from Walker narrowed Illinois’ lead to 65-63.
While McGowens balanced things out with free throws, Payne checked back into play and fed the Illini. After a return from Hawkins, Payne blocked his fourth shot of the game and then dunked on the other side. After a defensive stop, Frazier drove to the ring and found Williams for an open three.
Nebraska had a few more free throws, but Payne committed an error on the next offensive trip and made both shots. Frazier blocked Verge Jr. on next possession and then made the game ice cold with a three and a pair of free throws with 40 seconds left.
Illinois will be back at the State Farm Center Friday night to receive Michigan at 8 p.m. CT.
POST GAME COMMENTS
- Illinois is 5-0 in the Big Ten for the first time since 2005, when it won its first 15 league games.
- Illinois is on a nine-game Big Ten winning streak, claiming the last four games of last season, along with this year’s 5-0 start.
- The nine-game Big Ten winning streak in Illinois is the longest since it set a school record with 25 consecutive Big Ten wins in the 2004 (10) and 2005 (15) seasons (January 31, 2004–March 3, 2005).
- When counting in the run to the 2021 Big Ten Tournament championship, Illinois has won 12 consecutive games against opponents from the conference.
- Illinois has won six consecutive Big Ten road races, and 11 of the last 12 also won five in a row last season from December 23 through February. 20.
- Illinois rebounded Nebraska, 42-31. The Illini have defeated 13 out of 15 opponents and are second in the NCAA with a +14.1 rpg rebound margin, only behind Kentucky’s 15.1.
- Illinois beats its opponents 238-140 (47.6-28.0 rpg) in its four Big Ten games. Even without Kofi’s 74 Big Ten rebounds, the Illini have still outperformed their opponents by 164-140 in Big Ten games.
- Illinois has an average of 85.5 points over the last 10 games (855), leading to a 9-1 record. The Illini are 24th nationally in scoring offenses for the season, averaging 80.5 points.
- Trent Frazier had a game-high 29 points, his most since scoring 30 in Minnesota 1/3/19 during his sophomore season. Frazier is number 11 on the Illinois scoresheet (1601), 52 points away from cracking the all-time top 10.
- Houten Award Mid Season Top 25 honoree Kofi Cockburn had 16 points and 13 rebounds for his 10th double-double of the season, equaling fourth most in the nation. He has posted double-doubles in eighth games in a row, including all five Big Ten games.
- Cockburn is one of only two players in the NCAA this season to average at least 20 points and 10 rebounds (Jamal Cain, Oakland). The last Illini to average 20 and 10 was Nick Weatherspoon in 1973 (25.0 ppg, 12.3 rpg).
- Cockburn ranks fifth in the nation with a score of 22.0 ppg and third in the NCAA with a rebound of 12.5 rpg.
- Omar Payne had a season-high eight points and added five rebounds off the bench in 10 minutes.
Sources
2/ https://fightingillini.com/news/2022/1/11/mens-basketball-frazier-steps-up-in-victory-over-huskers.aspx
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]