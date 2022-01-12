Cricket reaches refugees in Lebanon, bridging gender and sectarian divides

The game quickly became popular among Syrian and Palestinian refugee children because it boosts their morale and does not discriminate along ethnic or gender lines.

The entrance to the Shatila refugee camp is awash with tangled electricity wires hanging in all directions, and dozens of green Hamas flags, zigzagging above the heads of the crowd pushing through the narrow streets sandwiched between dilapidated buildings that have probably seen much better days since the camp was established in 1949 in southern Beirut.

It is now one of the most densely populated areas in all of Lebanon.

Down the last alley comes a small clearing, where half a dozen old cars are lined with candy wrappers, cigarette butts, and empty soda cans.

Above the clearing, laughter comes from a surrounding building. It comes from the offices of the Al Sama Project, where four veiled Syrian girls wait excitedly to tell how their lives have been changed by the work of the NGO.

Or, more specifically, how their lives have been changed by the game of cricket.

In the offices, 15-year-old Maram Al Khodr, cricketer and student of the organization, is the first to share her enthusiasm.

“I love cricket!” she exclaims. She says she wants to become a famous cricketer, just like her idol, Australian Mitchell Starc.

A few yards away, Wissal Al Jaber (14) strongly agrees with Al Khodr that he wants a future in cricket, although there is tension over Al Khodr’s favorite cricketer. Al Jaber prefers Jofra Archer, of the Rajasthan Royals.

“He’s such a good bowler,” she says with a smile from ear to ear.

For many children in the Lebanon refugee camp Shatila, cricket offers hope and inspires them to dream big. (Priyanka Navani / TRT World)



Filling the gaps in education

Al Khodr, Al Jaber and more than 200 other Shatila youth have learned cricket from the Al Sama Project (Sama means ‘heaven’ in Arabic) over the past three years. In addition to cricket, the organization also offers English, Arabic, math, yoga and life skills classes, which founder Meike Ziervogel says contribute well to cricket skills.

“Cricket is very strategic. You must have your thinking cap on. It helps tremendously with focus, concentration,” she says.

“The kids who are good at cricket are great at school.”

Ziervogel and her cricket-loving husband brought the game to Lebanon in 2018 in the form of a week-long camp. In the beginning almost no one showed up. But as the news traveled through the camp, children, usually between the ages of 10 and 16, began to come in groups. This, Ziervogel says, was a testament to the highly technical and strategic nature of cricket, something the kids, many of whom hadn’t gone to school for years, loved.

Although Shatila was built and is still known as a Palestinian refugee camp, the area is also popular for Syrian refugees, of whom about 1.5 million are in Lebanon. Migration to Shatila began during the Syrian war, but has also been exacerbated by the current economic crisis in Lebanon, which has seen the local currency lose more than 90 percent of its value and push millions of Lebanese into abject poverty. According to World Vision, 99 percent of Syrian households in Lebanon now live in extreme poverty. In Shatila, the prices of rent and goods are much cheaper than in the surrounding areas of Beirut, making it increasingly attractive to those outside the traditional Palestinian population.

That has not been without its problems, however, and according to Al Sama director Kadria Hussein, a Syrian citizen who came to Lebanon in 2012, the organization is not without the sectarian tensions many blame as a primary reason behind Lebanon’s current crisis. , nor the anti-Syrian sentiment that has arisen from those tensions.

Since 2019, there has been a sharp increase in hate crimes and arson against Syrians, largely committed under the false story that Syrians are stealing Lebanese jobs or getting better in the crisis because of aid money.

“We are no better off,” said Hussein, who said the criticism from the camp that Al Sama is helping Syrian children while Palestinian aid is becoming increasingly scarce is hard to bear. While it is true that most Al Sama students and cricketers are Syrian, this is not due to a restrictive admission policy. The group does have a handful of Palestinian and Lebanese children in the mix, she says. Instead, the current demographic of students is due to the demand: Syrian children often lack necessary documents, making it difficult for them to even enter schools outside the Lebanese public system, where they are usually locked out.

Changing gender dynamics

But for Ziervogel, helping to fill the void in Syrian education and aid was not the only reason cricket quickly became popular within Shatila.

“What they loved is that it’s for girls and boys. It’s not contact,” she says.

It is said that the children in the camp, both girls and boys, are quickly withdrawing.

“Before I joined Al Sama, my family taught me not to play with boys, and I was not allowed to wear shorts,” says Al Khodr.

“I can’t blame them. That’s what they learned. But cricket has made me and my parents aware.”

The other girls sitting around her, including Al Jaber, 16-year-old Amal Al Kala, and 13-year-old Afrah Al Abdullah, reflect her feelings. Cricket gave them confidence, or helped them overcome chronic shyness, and strengthened their communication skills. The girls, like many of their fellow students, come from very conservative families, where, before the crickets, their only ambition was to marry young and become mothers.

Their goals are now much more dynamic, but not all of their families have supported the change.

Al Abdullah continues to face domestic violence as she tries to break with her family’s expectation of her, saying she is beaten every time she says they would rather not start a family. Her situation was worsened by the arrival of her grandfather from Syria in December, who forbade her to go outside or wear a top that did not fall to her ankles. The rules were lifted when her grandfather left, but it was still a reminder of how perilous her newfound freedom is.

However, according to the girls, the family dynamics are slowly changing, partly because the boys who train at Al Sama also undergo a change in mentality.

“My brother has changed his mind” [on me playing cricket]. He used to be with my father, but not anymore,” says Al Abdullah.

For Ziervogel, the proof of the pudding lies in the eating when it comes to parental support.

“They see the development of the children. Their lives – not just on the cricket pitch – have improved dramatically. Their school, their behavior. The parents see the development. So overall, we have very supportive parents,” she says.

“We have moms and dads who show up for games. Mothers in particular really applaud their girls.”

Al Sama’s offices are decorated with posters of the Rajasthan Royals featuring top player Virat Kohli. It is the favorite team of many students. (TRT World)



Looking forward

Despite the organisation’s apparent success to date, both cricketers and Ziervogel say they are just getting started.

The organization is currently active in Shatila, the neighboring Burj al Barajneh camp; the Bekaa Valley, and recently established a partnership with a secondary school in the affluent suburb of Brummana of Beirut, enabling particularly gifted students in Shatila to find scholarships to Brummana High School in hopes of securing a better educational future.

The organization has also offered cricket coaching to the high school, hoping that matches between mainly Lebanese and mainly Syrian teams would allow for better relations between the two groups.

“The world only has a future if we all play together,” Ziervogel said, stressing that she hopes to continue building cricket hubs across the region, with the ultimate goal of a Lebanese-Syrian-Palestinian national team.

Since the organization has only been offering cricket for a little over three years, none of the Al Sama students have turned professional yet.

But Ziervogel says they are well on their way, and the players don’t disagree.

“Cricket makes me feel like a strong girl and I know I can do anything,” Al Jaber exclaimed.

Source: TRT World