Daniel Evans rises to QFs in Sydney | ATP tour

Third seed Daniel Evans continued his perfect start to the season on Wednesday, beating Spaniard Pedro Martinez 6-2, 6-3 to reach the quarter-finals of the Sydney Tennis Classic.

The 31-year-old, who won three singles and two doubles for Great Britain at the ATP Cup last week, did not run into a break point en route to his 85-minute win over the Spaniard.

Evans advanced to the final in Sydney in 2017 and then takes on American Maxime Cressy or sixth-seeded Dusan Lajovic.

Top division player Aslan Karatsev took his first win of 2022, beating Serbian Miomir Kecmanovic 7-5, 6-4 in one hour and 37 minutes.

The Russian has fond memories of Australia, after enjoying a dream run to the semifinals at the Australian Open last year. In a strong performance against Kecmanovic, Karatsev won 88 percent (28/32) of his first-serve points and recovered from a first-set failure to improve to 2-0 in their ATPHead2Head series.

FOLLOW THIS WEEK’S ACTION

The 28-year-old, who was named ATP Most Improved Player of the Year in 2021, will go on to play fifth-seeded Lorenzo Sonego after Italy’s #NextGenATP sidelined Argentina’s Sebastian Baez 6-2, 6-3 in 81 minutes.

#NextGenATP American Brandon Nakashima also advanced as he maintained his impressive tiebreaker record at the ATP 250 event, reaching the last eight.

The 20-year-old defeated Fabio Fognini 7-6(7), 7-6(6) in one hour 59 minutes to take his second tour-level victory over the Italian. The number 68 in the world also won two tiebreak sets from Jiri Vesely in his first round match on Tuesday.

Nakashima meets compatriot Reilly Opelka in the quarter-finals after the fourth seed 6-3, 6-2 victory over Australian wildcard Jordan Thompson. The world’s number 25 with large portions fired 10 aces to advance in 79 minutes.