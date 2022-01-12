Prisco’s NFL picks for wildcard round: Bills deal with Patriots in AFC East rubber game, 49ers upset Cowboys

As some NFL teams did with their players, I rested last week. That horrible display you saw with my picks came from my backup. It was not me. Blame the backup. He was terrible. I was getting ready for the postseason.

OKAY. It was me. I played, and I was abused. LOOOOOOSER.

That’s definitely not the week I wanted to get into the playoffs. I went 7-9 ATS, 8-8 straight up and 2-4 on my best bets as part of the Pick Six Podcast. That brings my season records at 144-125-3 ATS, 168-103-1 straight up and 59-54 on my best bets.

I’m loving the Super Wild Card Weekend games this week, so I’m getting back on track.

My backup did a terrible job last week when I sat outside so I’m good to go.

Bring on the playoffs.

Saturday, 4:30 p.m. ET (NBC)

Last Chances: Cincinnati Bengals -5.5

The Raiders made it into the playoffs beating the Chargerson on Sunday night, while the Bengals suffered a loss where they rested most of their top players. That’s an advantage for the Bengals. Cincinnati has an explosive attack, but the Raiders counter with a great pass rush. This is determined by how well the Bengal can protect Joe Burrow. I think they are doing well enough to win the game, but it will be close. The Bengals win their first playoff game since the 1990 season.

Choose: Bengal 27, Raiders 24

Saturday, 8:15 PM ET (CBS,Paramount+)

Last Chances: Buffalo Bills -4

This is the third game with these two this season, with each winning on the other’s field. New England won the first meeting in a wind storm in early December, while the Bills dominated the Pats in place in late December. The weather is expected to be cold, but not so windy. That means Josh Allen can have success throwing the football. The Patriots weren’t the same team on the road, especially quarterback Mac Jones. Search for the Bills to take the flight away and challenge him to defeat them. He will not. The bills continue.

Choose: Bills 30, Patriots 17

Sunday, 1:00 PM ET (Fox)

Last Chances: Tampa Bay Buccaneers -8.5

The Bucs defeated the Eagles, 28-22, on Week 6 on a Thursday night. The Eagles were having a hard time at the time, especially with football. But it was after that match that their run game kicked off when they committed, leaving them leading the league in haste. That will be key here, but the Bucs are good against the run. Tampa Bay gave up 109 rushing yards per game in the last three games, well above their season average of 92.5. The Eagles didn’t fire Tom Brady in the last meeting, so they have to be better on that front. I think the combination of Brady missing two of his key passing targets in Chris Godwin and Antonio Brown will slow them down a bit the rest of the way. That, coupled with the Eagles running it, will keep this close.

Choose: Bucs 26, Eagles 20

Sunday, 4:30 p.m. ET (CBS,Paramount+)

Last Chances: Dallas Cowboys -3

The 49ers are the team no one wanted to see in the playoffs. They are made for running. They are strong and can run the ball, which the Denver Broncos showed this season could be a problem for the Cowboys. The attack in Dallas got back on track against the Eagles’ JV team last week, but this is a much more difficult challenge as the 49ers’ defensive line put in a dominant performance against the Rams last week. I think that will affect the Dallas passing game and Dak Prescott. I think this is the anger of the week. The 49ers will use their run game and pass rush while taking a few explosive shots to advance to the next round.

Choose: 49ers 24, Cowboys 23

Sunday, 8:20 PM ET (NBC)

Last Chances: Kansas City Chiefs -12.5

It was on Week 16 when the Steelers, 36-10, were knocked out by the Chiefs. They barely entered that game, but they are back as the last wild card team in the AFC. Don’t expect another eruption like this. The Steelers are healthier now and have a coach in Mike Tomlin who knows how to win in the playoffs. The Chiefs had defensive issues for the past two weeks, which could be a problem. The Steelers can’t stop the run, but the Chiefs don’t run it that often, and when they do, it takes away from their team’s strength. So I think this one comes close. The Steelers will hang out, but the Chiefs will win.

Choose: Chiefs 28, Steelers 23

Monday, 8:15 PM ET (ABC/ESPN)

Last Chances: Los Angeles Rams -4

This is the third game between the two this season, with both winning on the field of the other team. The Cardinals won the first meeting, while the Rams won the second in December. The Cardinals were 1-4, but the Rams weren’t playing well either. This will be a close game with the Rams finding a way to win it. Look for both defenses to play well in this one, as both attacks have had a difficult line play lately. The Rams will win a low scoring game.

Choose: Rams 20, Cardinals 17