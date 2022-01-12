AZEEM RAFIQ: Bumble losing his job isn’t a ‘change’ and Headingley should host internationals again

It has been a whirlwind since I appeared before MPs nearly two months ago, and what Yorkshire and Lord Patel have done to change is definitely a step in the right direction.

Therefore, I believe the time is right to say that they must give back the international cricket that is so important to their survival. Yorkshire residents should be able to watch England in Test and whiteball matches at Headingley this summer.

The county had been very reluctant to make any kind of change during my time at the club, and since then I’ve emphasized everything that happened to me there. And that’s why we were here in the first place.

But if we ask an institution to look at itself, we must recognize when it begins to show that it is genuinely sorry and is trying to make things right. Yorkshire needs to be supported and helped to move in that right direction.

They now seem willing to do the right thing. Hopefully their actions under new chairman Lord Patel have shown that. They’ve given me a little hope in the run-up to that day’s report in parliament for the select committee of the Department of Digital, Culture, Media and Sport, which will be released shortly.

A lot has happened since then and I have to thank Julian Knight, DCMS Selection Committee Chair, for giving me that platform to tell everyone what had happened. I never expected it to go this far.

I should also recognize the work of Leeds MP Alex Sobel, Nav Mishra who raised the issue in the House of Commons, and Baroness Morgan, the former culture minister.

I knew things would be thrown at me after that and I’ve always said I’m not perfect and I made my own mistakes. For example, I bitterly regret making the anti-Semitic comments that came from when I was younger, and I try to learn from those mistakes. The Jewish community has been so kind to me.

But I’m not interested in mud-slinging. This isn’t just about me or anyone who got caught up in it. There is a much bigger picture. Lord Patel was honest with me when I first met him after the investigation. He told me it could take months to figure things out and I feel like he’s always tried to do the right thing.

The right thing to do is to appoint Darren Gough as director of cricket. It’s no secret that we’ve been friends since he was one of my first captains and we’ve always kept in touch. I’m encouraged by his involvement, not least because the game needs people like him again right away. Goughie will get things done.

It seems that everyone out of the county wants to throw the book to Yorkshire and I fear some want to do that to make themselves look better or to divert attention from their problems. I don’t agree with that, because it won’t bring about any change.

My message to any county who think they can ignore this as Yorkshires problem and push for bigger sanctions against them is to look at the numbers. More than 4,000 complaints have been made to the ECB since they set up their committee to investigate racism in English cricket, and 50 to Yorkshire’s own hotline.

That means there are thousands of cases outside of Yorkshire and what happens to them today could easily happen in another county tomorrow.

The last thing I want now is for children in Leeds, Bradford and the entire county to be denied the high-level cricket that could inspire them. Rather than help solve the issues in the game, the Yorkshires’ international suspension could contribute to this.

I am not saying that everything is now in my old county and that we can all move on. Yorkshire needs to be watched to make sure this is really the start of something important and meaningful. Everything is not in order, not yet.

But let’s do this right. I never wanted this to be a case of punishing individuals for their mistakes while avoiding the bigger picture. I have never wanted to scapegoat people while the real culprits go unpunished.

For example, Matthew Hoggard called me the morning after my first media interview about what was happening to me when no one expected this whole thing to lead to anything. So many thought it would all just disappear.

We talked about what had happened in the Yorkshire dressing room and Hoggy felt he should apologize for his involvement in it. I can’t thank him enough for that. That was all I wanted: for people to see that what was happening was unacceptable and for everyone involved to see what they could have done to make things right.

So I hope Hoggy wasn’t affected because it seems to me that only people who apologize are held accountable. He was brave while others looked the other way.

The same goes for David Lloyd. The moment I got out of that DCMS investigation where Bumble’s name was mentioned in the interrogation, I found messages from him on my phone asking if he could contact him. We spoke that day, I told Bumble how I felt, he accepted that he had made a mistake and apologized and we moved on.

So I really hope his leaving Sky had nothing to do with me because I didn’t mean for him to lose his job or for Hoggy to lose his job.

That’s not a change. It just seems like a case of someone throwing the book at them to make themselves look good. It’s not fair and it doesn’t suit me at all.

Change is coming and I am hopeful and encouraged. We need to show a little love and compassion now. We all have to work together. Only in this way can we create an environment that is truly hospitable to everyone.

I don’t want Yorkshire to disappear from that environment. At first I thought international cricket should be taken away from them. But they’ve done enough to get it back, at least for now.

I want to see England play at Headingley this summer. I can even come down to look at myself.