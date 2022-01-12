Packers help equip 10 under-resourced football programs





The Green Bay Packers announced today that they will sponsor 10 high school football programs as part of the NFL . Foundation collaboration with the non-profit initiative Real impact football. The sponsorship gives these schools access to football coaching, player development and fundraising resources. This partnership will address the growing challenges faced by under-resourced football programs. Each selected high school soccer program will have the opportunity to include their local youth soccer programs (e.g., grassroots teams, high schools, etc.) to receive the same resources. “We are excited to level the playing field for these programs and are confident that investing in the football coaching staff of these teams will have a long-lasting impact,” said Roman top, NFL Vice President of Football Development. Each of the NFL’s 32 clubs selected 10 eligible schools to sponsor in their area. The Wisconsin football programs sponsored by the Packers include: Bradford High School, Kenosha

Cambria Friesland School, Cambria

Cudahy High School, Cudahy

Delavan Darien High School, Delavan

Ladysmith Middle High School, Ladysmith

Nathan Hale High School, West Allis

Park High School, Racine

South Milwaukee High School, South Milwaukee

St. Francis High School, St. Francis

Waukesha South High School, Waukesha Every school gets unlimited access to free resources from True Impact Football’s partners: Glazier Clinics, Lead ‘Em Up and Booster Club Academy. The entire coaching staff of schools gets access to one of Glazier’s football coaching clinics nationwide; access to Glazier Drive, an online learning platform for soccer coaches; Lead ‘Em Up leadership and team captain courses; and fundraising tools through Booster Club Academy. “We believe that every player, every team and every community deserves a great football coach,” said Josh Peterson from True Impact Football. “We are confident that supporting football coaches in these underserved schools will greatly benefit not only the players, but the wider communities.” ABOUT NFL FOUNDATION: The National Football League Foundation is a non-profit organization dedicated to improving the lives of those affected by the game of football, from players at all levels to communities across the country. The NFL Foundation and its members, the 32 NFL clubs, support the health, safety and wellbeing of athletes, youth soccer and the communities that support our game. For more information visit nffoundation.org. ABOUT REAL IMPACT FOOTBALL: True Impact Football is a project of the 501(c)(3) New Horizons Foundation, based in Colorado Springs, CO. They share soccer coaching resources with underpowered soccer programs in the US, aiming to reach 5,000 schools each year.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.packers.com/news/packers-to-help-equip-10-under-resourced-football-programs The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos