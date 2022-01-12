AndyMurray comes through Nikoloz Basilashvili thriller to secure place in Sydney Tennis Classic quarter-final





huhhello and welcome to Telegraph Sport’s live coverage of Andy Murray’s last-16 match at the Sydney Tennis Classic, against Nikoloz Basilashvili from Georgia. Amid the ongoing furore surrounding Novak Djokovic, his medial exemption from the Australian Open and the ‘will they, won’t they’ visa from his visa, there really is some tennis going on! The Sydney Tennis Classic is the final warm-up before the Australian Open kicks off on Monday – and Britain’s greatest living tennis player could secure his place in the quarter-finals today with a win over Basilashvili. Yesterday Britain’s top female player Emma Raducanu was frankly hammered in her match at the same tournament. tour in a 6-0 6-1 loss to Elena Rybakina, but she remains confident she can “brush off” the crushing defeat in which she won just one game in her first game of 2022. Fellow Briton Murray had it easier in his round of 32 match against Norwegian qualifier Viktor Durasovic and rode to a 6-3 6-1 victory. The three-time Grand Slam champion was defeated in his first game of the season against Facundo Bagnis in Melbourne, but looked good against Durasovic, who was forced into a number of errors by the Murray backhand. The former world number one has accepted a wild card to the Australian Open, three years after he announced he may be playing his last game due to an impending hip surgery. Murray, who put in a strong performance from the baseline to outdo Durasovic, said in his on-court interview: “It’s really nice to get my reach and hopefully I can extend that to Melbourne. “I was hoping to get games in Melbourne last week but that didn’t happen. Luckily the tournament organizers wanted to give me the wild card and the chance to play here and I’m very grateful for that.”

