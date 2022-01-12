WATCH: Pakistani pacer sells chana on the street after not playing international cricket since 2020 | Cricket News





Pakistani veteran Wahab Riaz, who led Deccan Gladiators to their first T10 League title in Abu Dhabi, is selling chana on the street. Interestingly, Riaz, who has been out of international cricket for a while, posted a video on Twitter on Monday of him selling chana. The video went viral in no time. Your Chano wala Cha-cha of the day! Send your orders kia banaon aur kitnay ka banaun? PS Loved spending some time with this special pushcart that reminded me of my childhood, Riaz wrote in the post. Your “Chano wala Cha-cha” of the day!

Send your orders “kia banaon aur kitnay ka banaun”? PS

Loved spending some time around this special pushcart and reminded me of my childhood. pic.twitter.com/gbfP2EJJso Wahab Riaz (@WahabViki) January 10, 2022 The video is loved by countless fans, as Pakistani cricketer Ahmed Shehzad responded to Riaz’s Tweet asking for some chana. “Wahab uncle Ali wants some too please,” Shehzad wrote. Wahab uncle Ali wants some too please Ahmad Shahzad (@iamAhmadshahzad) January 10, 2022 Notably, Wahab Riaz has not been part of the Pakistan cricket team for over a year. The speedster has last not played an ODI or T20 match since 2020, while he last played a test match for the national team in 2018. Meanwhile, Pakistan cricket board chairman Ramiz Raja said on Tuesday that he will propose to the ICC an annual four-country T20 International series involving his country, arch-rivals India, Australia and England, the revenues of which will be shared by all members. . of world government. According to his proposal, Raja said that the tournament will be organized by the four participating countries in rotation. ”Hello fans. Will propose to the ICC a Four Nations T20i Super Series covering Pak Ind Aus Engto to be played every year, which will be hosted by these four on a rotational basis. “A separate revenue model where the profit is shared percentage among all ICC members, think we have a winner,” Rajatweeted tweeted. Hello fans. Will propose to the ICC to play a Four Nations T20i Super Series each year with Pak Ind Aus Eng, which will be hosted by these four in turn. A separate revenue model where the profit is shared in percentage terms with all ICC members, think we have a winner. Ramiz Raja (@iramizraja) January 11, 2022 The PCB chief’s proposal can be seen as an attempt to rekindle the rivalry between India and Pakistan on a regular basis.

