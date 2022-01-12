Notre Dame Football Recruiting News: 2023 #1 Class Commit List





The Notre Dame Fighting Irish are already building a strong foundation for their recruiting class in 2023. It’s hard, so early in the cycle, to pin down a number the Irish will be hiring on signing day. It wasn’t until mid-summer for the Irish to hit the 85-man limit in 2018, it was late spring in 2019 and the Irish were right at 85 for the 2021 season. Going forward, things will get even trickier with the new transfer rule that could see more than normal depletion levels. The Irish have done quite well filling their roster with quality athletes across the board, and should continue to do so for the 2023 class. Currently, the Notre Dames 2023 class is ranked #1 by both the 247 Team Composite and On3 Consensus Team rankings. Speaking of On3… If you haven’t noticed by now, Blue-Gold Illustrated has moved from the Rivals network to On3 and the South Bend Tribune ND Insider guys (Eric Hansen and Tyler James) have moved to Rivals as Inside nd. Going forward, the commit lists on OFD will now include both the On3 rankings and the On3 Consensus rankings to go along with the rest. This will be the running list for the 2023 commits, and will be pinned to the top of our recruiting page. Special updates (other than the commitments themselves) may also appear on this page. 2023 Notre Dame Football Commit List (8) POSITION PLAYER STATE HT WT RIVALS ESPN 247 SPORTS 247 COMPOSITE On3 On3 consensus COMMIT DATE POSITION PLAYER STATE HT WT RIVALS ESPN 247 SPORTS 247 COMPOSITE On3 On3 consensus COMMIT DATE BY Keon Keeley FL 6’5″ 230 28-06-21 BY Brenan Vernon OH 6’5″ 245 29/06/21 s Adon Shuler NJ 6’0″ 190 15-08-21 AT Cooper Flanagan WHICH 6’5″ 225 09/02/21 RB Sedrick Irvin FL 5’11” 190 22-09-21 LB Drayk Bowen IN 6’2″ 215 11/03/21 CB Justin Rhett NV 6’1″ 192 12/11/21 s Peyton Bowen TX 6’0″ 185 01/01/22

