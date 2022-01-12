Ogunshakin, Ndidi shine as Azimuth Junior Tennis tournament kicks off | The Guardian Nigeria News

One of the top players under the age of 12, Seyi Ogunshakin, met billing on day one of the ongoing Azimuth Shipping Lines Limited Junior Tennis Championship, which was held in Lagos yesterday.

The promising youngster from Ekiti State won both his matches in straight sets to advance to the quarter-finals on a day when the 12 and fewer players held sway at Lagos Lawn Tennis Club, Onikan.

Ogunshakin defeated Abednego Godwin 4-0, 4-0 in the second round and looks set to make it to the semi-finals of the tournament, which will net winners and runners-up education grants of N100,000 and N50,000 respectively.

In the girls event, Ndidi Osaji sails for a spot in the semi-finals with ease as she also won both of her matches yesterday.Benjamin Favor, Vanessa Inyang and Mofifunoluwa Atilola are also some of the promising stars on the ongoing event, which has attracted around 300 players from more than 20 states of the federation.

The players in the category 14 and under start today, while the players 16 and under start tomorrow.

According to tournament director Richard Inyang, the quality of this year’s competition is astonishing and we are just getting started. The number I gave earlier on the turnout will increase at the end of the day as more children want to participate in the competition.

We are pleased with the turnout and hope to keep up with the level of competition for prizes and accolades at the tournament.