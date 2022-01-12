Connecticut hockey player Teddy Balkinds death ruled accident, NHL players share hashtag #Sticksoutforteddy





The death of a high school hockey player in Connecticut last week was considered an accident, a medical examiner said, prompting NHL players to express their condolences to the player and his family. Teddy Balkind, a sophomore at St. Lukes School in New Canaan, died last Thursday during a game with Brunswick School after falling onto the ice and another player was unable to avoid hitting him. The “skate of” [the] other skater [killed Balkind] after falling on the ice during the game,” the Connecticut Chief Medical Examiner’s office said NBC News. NHL players from across the league, including the Los Angeles Kings and New York Rangers, have tweeted his photo and started the hashtag #sticksoutforTeddy. The Rangers were in Los Angeles on Monday to play against the Kings. “Rest in peace for Teddy Balkind.. super tragic and very sad. Thinking of him and his family. Just a reminder to always be grateful for each day and to never take anything for granted,” said Alex Turcotte of LA Kings . tweeted Friday. Players from other teams also shared tribute. “Sad to hear of the tragic loss of Teddy Balkind. My thoughts and prayers go out to the Balkind family,” Anaheim Ducks Center Adam Henrique tweeted . NHL LEAD TRIBUTE TO HIGH SCHOOL CONNECTICUT HOCKEY PLAYER WHO DIE IN FREAK ACCIDENT “The hockey world is hurt by the tragic loss of Teddy Balkind yesterday. Our thoughts and prayers are with the young players from St Lukes and Brunswick and especially the Balkind family. Rest in peace Teddy,” added Rangers defender Kevin Shattenkirk. Carolina Hurricanes winger Teuvo Teravainen paid his respects to Balkind by writing “Teddy” on a hockey stick he used over the weekend, the New York Post reported. “The National Hockey League mourns the tragic passing of Teddy Balkind, a member of the hockey family who was lost too soon. Our prayers and heartfelt condolences go out to his family, his St. Lukes teammates and his many friends,” said the NHL in a press release. his own statement. St. Lukes School also released its own statement honoring Balkind, New York City-based WCBS-TV reported. “Yesterday we lost a dear young man in a tragic accident,” St Lukes School said on Friday. “Both St. Lukes School and Brunswick School are in shock as we work to support our students and families. St. Luke’s sole focus right now is to care for our devastated community.” CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP A post from Balkind’s own Instagram from March, which has since gone viral, recalls the “best” years of his life, recalling his state championship win. “It was 8 great years with the winter club and it ended in the best possible way #state champions,” he said shared on March 4, 2020.

