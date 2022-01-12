Kobe Bryant once brought Kevin Durant to Earth at Thunder: “You can have this game, but you can’t sit at my table”





Brooklyn Nets forward Kevin Durant is arguably one of the best players in the NBA. A powerhouse in its own right, it has been a mainstay in the competition for over a decade. Along the way, he ran into the best in the sport, including Lakers icon Kobe Bryant. Though KD was a beast in Oklahoma, the 33-year-old recently admitted how Kobe once brought him back to Earth. ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad WATCH THIS STORY: LeBron James Top 5 NBA Trash Talking Incidents Kevin Durant, a legend of the Golden State Warriors, is a two-time NBA winner. Together with Stephen Curry, Draymond Green and others, he built an unimaginable era in the mid-2010s. However, he cannot be compared to the great Kobe, at least in terms of titles. The Mamba was an elusive personality that the NBA lacked, with the mentality of a maestro. And while KD has often talked about his amicable relationship with the late legend, there was quite a bit of nonsense along the way. ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad Kevin Durant remembers how Kobe Bryant once laughed at him During his time at OKC, Durant failed to win a ring. However, his stay there was instrumental in shaping his future career. It was only through his impressive performances there that he caught the attention of Steve Kerr and co. But once, the 11-time All-star was taunted by Kobe during a Lakers vs Thunder game. In a recent interview, Durant shared his story about taking on the 18-time All-star. ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad On that particular occasion, Durant got the upper hand over his counterpart. The OKC beat LA, but it was Kobe who had the last laugh. When asked recently if he’d ever had a moment of trash talk from the five-time NBA champion, Kevin said:Yes, it was the day before the All-star break and we beat them pretty well at OKC. And, and, can you actually say [Kobe said] you can have this game, but you can’t sit at my table. ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad Rest assured, Kobe knew how to get into the minds of fellow players. Why else would so many of them remember memorable stories even many years later? That made him one of the greatest in sports history.

Enjoyed reading this article? Download our exclusive app to get 24×7 coverage, the latest memes and banter on social media. Click here to download.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.essentiallysports.com/nba-basketball-news-kobe-bryant-once-brought-kevin-durant-down-to-earth-at-thunder-you-can-have-this-game-but-you-cant-sit-at-my-table/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos