Abid Ali Continues Steady Return to Cricket

Test cricketer Abid Ali started his rehabilitation program this week at the National High Performance Center in Lahore under the supervision of the Pakistan Cricket Boards (PCB) medical team.

The 34-year-old was diagnosed with a case of acute coronary syndrome after he complained of chest pain while batting for Central Punjab against Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in the final round of the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy. The team doctor had rushed him to a local hospital where he had undergone angioplasty.

[Just like] cricket has second turns, the Almighty has given me a second life, Abid told PCB Digital as he began his rehabilitation at the NHPC. I cannot thank the Almighty enough for sitting here today.

Recalling the incident, Abid, who has a distinguished record as the only male cricketer to score a century in his ODI and Test debut, said: I started to feel discomfort and pain while hitting, which worried me. When the pain got worse, I started running and also consulted my hitting partner Azhar Ali.”

I then left the field with the permission of the umpires. But when I reached the rope, I started vomiting and became dizzy. The team physio and doctor Asad [Central Punjabs team doctor] ran to me, took off my sanitary pad and rushed me to a hospital,” the player added.

While on his way to the hospital, Abid was oblivious to what was happening. He had interpreted the pain he felt in his chest as a normal muscle ache, but it was only after the doctors tested him that the seriousness of the situation became apparent.

I didn’t know I had a heart problem. The doctors performed an EKG (electrocardiogram), which didn’t turn out well, he said.

He said the doctors asked me how I even walked and told me, “A normal heart works at 55%, while mine worked at 30%,” adding that they would put in two stents because a heart valve was blocked.

That put me in a state of shock,” he said.

The news of Abids’ sudden illness sent shockwaves through the cricketing world.

Abids teammate Hasan Ali, Pakistan’s speedy bower recalled: It was very sad news for me and I was literally shocked.

I have a very close relationship with Abid bhai. We played first-class together from the Islamabad region for three, four years. I was very upset and prayed for him.

Imran Butt, with whom Abid has opened 10 innings in Test and also shared a century score, said: It was shocking news. I have been sharing a very special relationship with him for a year and a half now. We didn’t think it would be such a serious problem. For an athlete to undergo this on the field is rare.

The PCB’s medical team has put together a rehabilitation plan for Abid to aid him in his long-awaited return to cricket.

The PCB’s medical team has prepared a rehabilitation plan for me. God willing, I’ll try to hold the bat as early as possible and start training,” Abid said.

Cricket is my life. It’s a priceless aspect of my life that I don’t want to leave. I’m trying to get back to cricket as soon as possible. I am hopeful that I will make my comeback [in cricket] in this new life that the Almighty has given me,” he added.

He also gave a message to his fans that “health is wealth”.

“My request to all fans is to get yourself screened regularly. This incident has helped me realize it’s important,” the player said.

In order to further enhance and improve the effectiveness of health care in locations, PCB chairman Ramiz Raja has asked PCB’s medical team to place defibrillators in Karachi, Lahore and Rawalpindi stadium, as well as in the National High Performance Center.

Ramiz Raja said: Welcome back, Abid Ali. Many congratulations to you [on your recovery] if one’s life changes after such an experience. It is your courage that you still have a smile on your face. Such experiences are a learning curve.”

He went on to say that if you are an athlete and exercise regularly, you are not aware of the wear and tear that goes into the body.

“The good thing is that Abid Ali was rescued. He received great treatment and was taken care of. He is a star for us,” said Raja.

My message to him is to take it easy, take your time and don’t compromise on his health. My get well wishes are with you.”

This situation can happen to any cricketer. I have asked our doctors to install defibrillators in our stadiums so that they are equipped and ready to use survival kits should a situation arise,” he added.