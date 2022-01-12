CFP Championship coach Kirby Smart turns to Georgia’s football future, it’s now!





INDIANAPOLIS Georgia coach Kirby Smart celebrated into the morning hours, but was already on the Bulldogs’ next championship run on Tuesday morning. It’s now, well, let multiple kids enter the portal we’ve had discussions with, who postponed out of respect for the team, Smart said at the CFP Championship press conference, hours after the Bulldogs defeated Alabama by 33-18 count in Lucas Oil Stadium. If you have that, everyone will hate it. Then we have 16 or 17 children who registered early. The wheels were no doubt spinning in Smart’s mind as the Bulldogs will also be active protecting key players in the portal. Football in Georgia is going to be a tough battle of attrition, and as the 2021 season proved, having quality depth is the key to a 15-game championship run, along with some luck. I think we’ve had the best team in the country two or three times, Smart said. But the best team in the country doesn’t always win…one of our most talented teams, outside of this one, was probably the one that lost in the SEC Championship Game in 2018. That Bulldogs team, which fell 35-28 to Alabama, was left out of the CFP after a controversial selection process that Smart said at the time changed the criteria and, according to Kirk Herbstreit, allowed politics to enter the process. Georgia has three projected 2022 first round NFL draft picks in defensive linemen Jordan Davis and Travon Walker, and linebacker Nakobe Dean. Eight more Bulldogs players have been invited to the Senior Bowl, a strong indication that an NFL combination is on the way. That’s good news for Jake Camarda, James Cook, Justin Shaffer, Jamaree Salyer, Devonte Wyatt, Quay Walker, Derion Kendrick and Channing Tindall. Neither senior Stetson Bennett nor Zamir White have Senior Bowl invites at this time, but it’s likely White played his last game at UGA, while Bennett remains uncertain amid a crowded Georgia QB room. RELATED: Georgia QB Stetson Bennett, We Wouldn’t Be Stopped But for Smart, there’s more to roster management than that to ensure his team has the talent to achieve at least a sixth consecutive Top 10 finish. We don’t know how many spots we have because we don’t know what some guys are doing, said Smart, like Lewis (Cine) and other guys. Outside linebacker Nolan Smith and quarterback JT Daniels are notable players who may or may not return to the Bulldogs. Smart pointed out on Sunday that as Georgia prepares for the CFP Championship Game, other teams have acquired remarkable talent through the transfer portal.

