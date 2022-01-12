Tennis star Novak Djokovic admits he made false statements about Australian travel document

Novak Djokovic, the world number 1 from Serbia, will be practicing during a training session in Melbourne Park on Wednesday. He plans to compete in the Australian Open, which begins Monday, but is still facing a row eviction due to his COVID-19 related activities. Photo by James Ross/EPA-EFE

Jan. 12 (UPI) – Novak Djokovic admitted on Wednesday that he submitted travel documents with incorrect information to Australian immigration officials last week and attended a photo shoot in December after learning he was infected with COVID-19. The 34-year-old Serb made the confession in an Instagram post which he described as an attempt to clear up “persistent misinformation about my activities from last month.”

Djokovic’s travel history is under scrutiny by Australian authorities as they investigate whether the unvaccinated athlete violated pandemic regulations when he entered the country on January 5 to participate in this month’s Australian Open.

Immigration officials initially detained Djokovic and canceled his entry visa for trying to enter Australia while he was not vaccinated. The tennis star had been granted a medical exemption based on his claim that he had contracted and recovered from the COVID-19 virus in mid-December, but there were questions surrounding his account.

A judge on Monday restored Djokovic’s visa and ordered his release. However, immigration minister Alex Hawke said he was still considering using his personal powers to revoke the visa and expel the world’s number 1 ranked tennis player from the country.

Djokovic and his physiotherapist Ulises Badio will hold a practice session in Melbourne Park on Tuesday. Photo by Scott Barbour/Tennis Australia/EPA-EFE

It was revealed on Tuesday that authorities went through Djokovic’s travel statement as social media posts indicated that he traveled internationally during the key two-week period before arriving in Melbourne from Spain.

In his statement on Wednesday, Djokovic accused his agent of making an “administrative error” by checking a box stating that he had not traveled within 14 days of arriving in the country.

“This was human error and certainly not intentional,” he said in the statement. “We live in challenging times in a global pandemic and sometimes these mistakes happen.”

Djokovic, who went to court for training at Melbourne Park, said his team has provided additional information to the government to clarify the matter and that his agent “apologizes sincerely” for the mistake.

However, there are still questions about when Djokovic tested positive for the virus.

In his travel documentDjokovic said he tested positive on December 16, but his Wednesday statement puts the PCR test result on the following day.

Djokovic said he took a rapid antigen test on December 16, which was negative, after attending a basketball game in Serbia two days earlier, where several people had contracted the virus.

On December 17, he said he took a quick test for a tennis event in Belgrade, which was also negative.

“I was asymptomatic and feeling well, and I had not been notified of a positive PCR test result until after that event,” he said. “The next day, on December 18, I was at my tennis center in Belgrade fulfilling a long-term commitment for a L’Equipe interview and photo shoot.”

Djokovic said he felt “obliged” to continue with the interview and wore a mask during the filming.

“While I went home after the interview to isolate the required period, on reflection this was an error of judgment and I accept that I should have resisted this commitment,” he said.

On Wednesdays, Hawke’s office said Djokovic’s lawyers have filed more documents that the minister was still considering evicting the best players from the Australian Open, days before the Grand Slam event starts on Monday and lasts until January 30. It is the first Grand Slam event of 2022.

“Mr. Djokovic’s lawyers have recently submitted lengthy additional documents and supporting documentation that would be relevant to the possible revocation of Mr. Djokovic’s visa,” said a representative of the office. “Of course this affects the time frame for the decision.”