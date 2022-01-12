Sports
2022 Sony Open odds, field: surprising PGA picks, predictions from a proven model that has reached seven majors
Jimmy Walker has had tremendous success at the Sony Open over the years. In fact, Walker has topped the standings twice since 2014 and is the last player to successfully defend his title at the Sony Open. The 42-year-old has missed the cut in each of his last three starts, but he could be back in the fray this week when the 2022 Sony Open kicks off on Thursday, January 13 from Waialae Country Club in Hawaii.
Walker, a six-time PGA Tour champion, is taking off as a huge 300-1 chance of winning according to Caesars Sportsbook’s latest 2022 Sony Open odds. Should Walker be one of your 2022 Sony Open bets, or should you back a player like Cameron Smith, who is listed on the PGA odds board as the 11-1 favorite? Before completing your 2022 Sony Open picks, make sure that: view the wave forecasts and projected leaderboard of the proven computer model at SportsLine.
SportsLine’s patented model, built by DFS Pro Mike McClure, has been piping hot since the PGA Tour resumed in June 2020. In fact, it’s risen nearly $10,000 on its best bets since then, winning tournament after tournament.
Earlier this season at the 2021 World Wide Technology Championship in Mayakoba, the model was all over Viktor Hovland (18-1), winning his third PGA Tour title.
At the 2021 Open Championship, McClure’s best bets were Collin Morikawa to win outright, although he was listed as a huge 40-1 long shot. He was also all Daniel Berger (+220) and Emiliano Grillo (+700) who finished inside the top-20. McClure’s best bets brought in over $2,200 at the 2021 Open Championship.
In addition, McClure’s model everywhere was Jon Rahm’s (10-1) win at the US Open in 2021. Rahm was two strokes away from the lead heading into the weekend, but the model still projected him as the winner. And at the 2021 Masters, McClure took Rahm’s (+250) top-five finish in his best bets, as well as Corey Conners’ (+550) top-10 show.
This same model has also completed a whopping seven majors heading into the weekend. Anyone who has followed it has seen huge returns.
With the 2022 Sony Open field locked down, SportsLine has simulated the event 10,000 times and the results have been surprising. Head over to SportsLine now to see the expected Sony Open standings for 2022.
The best Sony Open model predictions for 2022
One big surprise the model asks for at the Sony Open in 2022: Matsuyama, a seven-time PGA Tour champion and one of the top favorites, stumbles and doesn’t even make the top five. The 29-year-old has already won this season, finishing at the top of the standings at the Zozo Championship in October. He also puts in a strong performance last week at the Sentry Tournament of Champions, finishing T-13.
However, Matsuyama has struggled tremendously with his putter this season, finishing 205th in strokes won: putting (-2.05), 174th in total putting (284.8) and 156h in one-putt percentage (37.78) . In addition, Matsuyama has had no success at Waialae Country Club, finishing T-27 or worse in three of his last four starts at the coastal location, which doesn’t bode well for his chances of winning this week. He is not a strong pick to win everything and there are much better values in the Sony Open 2022 field.
Another surprise: Russell Henley, a 33-1 long shot, makes a strong run for the title. Henley has a much better chance of winning it all than his odds imply, so he’s a target for anyone looking for a huge payday.
Henley certainly has the game to finish at the top of the standings this week. The 32-year-old American won this event in 2013 and achieved a T-11 finish in 2021. Henley has also started a hot streak this season, finishing in the top-25 in four of his last five events.
Additionally, Henley is in this week’s tournament, ranked in the top 25 in scoring average (69.765), race accuracy percentage (69.93) and greens in regulation percentage (74.72). If he hits the ball well in Hawaii, he has a great shot at finishing at the top of the standings at the Sony Open in 2022.
How To Make 2022 Sony Open Picks
The model also targets three other golfers with odds of 30-1 or higher who will make surprising runs. Anyone who supports these long shots can hit it big. You can only see them here.
So who will win the Sony Open 2022? And what long shots amaze the golf world? Check out the opportunities below and then visit SportsLine to see the projected Sony Open standings for 2022, all from the model that has achieved seven golf majors and is up nearly $10,000 since the reboot.
2022 Sony Open Odds
Cameron Smith 11-1
Webb Simpson 16-1
Sungjae Im 16-1
Hideki Matsuyama 20-1
Marc Leishman 22-1
Corey Conner 28-1
Kevin After 30-1
Russell Henley 33-1
Abraham Ancer 33-1
Harris English 35-1
Kevin Kisner 35-1
Talor Gooch 35-1
Seamus Power 40-1
Matt Jones 40-1
Billy Horschel 40-1
Jason Kokrak 40-1
Orange Davis 50-1
Si-Woo Kim 50-1
Joel Dahmen 50-1
Christiaan Bezuidenhout 50-1
Maverick McNealy 50-1
Charles Howell 55-1
Brendan Steele 60-1
Brendon Todd 60-1
Denny McCarthy 66-1
Ryan Palmer 66-1
Chris Kirk 66-1
Brian Harman 66-1
Matt Kuchar 66-1
Keith Mitchell 66-1
Erik Van Rooyen 66-1
Keegan Bradley 70-1
Aaron Rai 80-1
Burning Grace 80-1
Takumi Kanaya 80-1
Patton Kizzire 80-1
Tom High 80-1
Luke Herbert 80-1
Stewart Cink 80-1
At Reavie 80-1
Emiliano Grillo 80-1
Adam Long 90-1
Kyoung Hoon Lee 90-1
Henrik Norlander 100-1
Brian Stuart 100-1
Zach Johnson 100-1
Robert Streb 100-1
Taylor Pendrith 125-1
Alex Smalley 125-1
Lucas Glover 125-1
Chad Ramey 125-1
Stephan Jaeger 125-1
Hayden Buckley 125-1
Hudson Swafford 125-1
Russell Knox 125-1
John Huh 125-1
Brandt Snedeker 150-1
Hank Lebioda 150-1
Tyler Duncan 150-1
Greyson Sigg 150-1
Adam Schenk 150-1
Rory Sabbatini 150-1
Pat Perez 150-1
JJ Spaun 150-1
Vincent Whaley 150-1
Michael Thompson 150-1
Cameron Young 150-1
Harry Higgs 150-1
Scott Piercy 150-1
Kramer Hickok 150-1
Max McGreevy 150-1
Kyle Stanley 175-1
Jim Furyk 175-1
Mark Hubbard 175-1
Rikuya Hoshino 200-1
Chan Kim 200-1
Andrew Putnam 200-1
Graeme McDowell 200-1
Ryan Moore 200-1
Kevin Tway 200-1
Keita Nakajima 200-1
Ryan Armor 200-1
Nick Hardy 200-1
Camilo Villegas 200-1
Jim Herman 200-1
Davis Riley 200-1
Andrew Novak 200-1
Sepp Straka 200-1
Sahith Tea Gala 200-1
