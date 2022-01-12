Sports
Study reveals Australians are obsessed with cricket – with one in four wagging their tails to watch it
New research reveals Australians are obsessed with cricket – one in four people wag their tail at work to see it
New research has shown how many Australians take up cricket.
The data proves just how popular the sport is, with over three million Aussies tuning in to cricket this summer.
This Ashes series alone is the most watched series ever on Foxtel and Kayo Sports to date – breaking several TV and streaming records.
Hit targets! New research has found Australians are obsessed with cricket this summer and are tuning in to the sport in record numbers
“It’s no surprise that Aussies absolutely love cricket this summer,” Fox Cricket’s General Manager Matt Weiss said. TV Black Box.
“The sport has so much history and we are privileged to broadcast it to the masses on Fox Cricket.”
Weiss then said of the current Ashes series: “It’s been a compelling Ashes series so far and there’s plenty of action to come. It’s interesting to see how our viewing habits have changed, we take cricket everywhere with us.’
Popular: This Ashes series alone is the most watched series ever on Foxtel and Kayo Sports – breaking several TV and streaming records
According to statistics, nearly four in ten (38 percent) of Australians and 81 percent of cricket fans would replace a milestone event, such as a birthday or wedding, with the Boxing Day test.
The survey gets even more detailed and comprehensive when it comes to employees.
One in five employees claimed they would skip a day at the office to watch cricket, while one in four admitted to calling in sick to watch a match before.
One in five employees also admit to watching competitions on the job.
Fans: According to the statistics, nearly four in ten (38 per cent) of Australians and 81 per cent of cricket fans say they would substitute a landmark event to watch the Boxing Day Test
Broken down by state and territory: 73 percent of cricket fans in New South Wales said they’ve exercised the sport too much, had a good night’s sleep or went on a romantic date.
Seventy percent of fans in Victoria admitted the same.
The Ashes Boxing Day test broke more TV and streaming records, with the first session on day three averaging 406,000 viewers.
The same day saw Australia quickly finish the whole series against England in under 70 minutes.
A whopping 758,000 viewers also tuned in to Foxtel and Kayo during the final playing session in the Sydney Test.
Successful: Ashes Boxing Day test broke more TV and streaming records, with the first session on day three averaging 406,000 viewers
