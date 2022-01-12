Sydney Tennis Classic | Jabeur beats Kvitova, makes the last eight





Ons Jabeur reached the quarter-finals of the Sydney Tennis Classic by beating two-time Wimbledon champion Petra Kvitova 6-4, 6-4 in one of the many warm-up tournaments for next week’s Australian Open on Wednesday. Seventh-seeded Jabeur had five aces and won 76% of her first serve points to set up a match against fourth-seeded Anett Kontaveit. I’ve worked a lot on myself and my mentality, said Jabeur, who will finish ninth at the Australian Open. Everyone knows that if I decide to do something, I will do it, and I will continue with that mindset from now on. Kontaviet advanced to the quarterfinals by beating Elena-Gabriela Ruse 6-3, 6-1. French Open champion Barbora Krejcikova had to wait for a rain delay before beating Jaqueline Cristian 6-1, 7-5 in her first singles match of 2022. She then faces Caroline Garcia, who advanced after ninth-seeded Elena Rybakina withdrew from their second round match due to an injured left thigh. Garbine Muguruza in third place defeated Ekaterina Alexandrova 6-1, 7-6(4) to set up a quarterfinal against Daria Kasatkina. Kasatkina backed up her win over 2020 Australian Open champion Sofia Kenin earlier this week with a 6-3, 6-4 win over Elise Mertens. In the men’s draw, Aslan Karatsev defeated first-seeded Miomir Kecmanovic 7-5, 6-4 and Brandon Nakashima defeated seventh-seeded Fabio Fognini 7-6 (7), 7-6 (6). Third-seeded Daniel Evans and fourth-seeded Reilly Opelka continued with victories in a row. The first two seeded are already out of the Adelaide International 2. Thiago Monteiro led 6-7(2), 6-3, 1-0 when the top seed Gael Monfils retired with what was reportedly a neck or shoulder problem. Thanaski Kokkinakis toiled for nearly three hours to beat John Isner 6-7(5), 7-6(5), 7-6(4) in a game with no service interruptions. Isner had 23 aces, but Kokkinakis answered with 15 to eliminate the second-seeded American. Third-seeded Karin Khachanov defeated Gianluca Mager 7-5, 6-3, fourth-seeded Marin Cilic defeated Jaume Munar 7-6 (6), 6-2 and Corentin Moutet of France eliminated eighth-seeded Marton Fucsovics 6 -2, 6-2. Gauff goes up In the Adelaide women’s event, 17-year-old American Coco Gauff defeated Marta Kostyuk 6-3, 5-7, 6-3, Madison Keys defeated Tereza Martincova 6-1, 6-3 and Ana Konjuh eliminated sixth seed . Marketa Vondrousova 4-6, 6-2, 7-6 (3). Season opening tune-up tournaments continue this week in Sydney, Melbourne and Adelaide. While those tournaments were in full swing, the top seeded players from the Australian Open had practice sessions on the Melbourne Park main pitch, with the women’s No. 1 Ash Barty followed by nine-time champion Novak Djokovic at the Rod Laver Arena.

